Simon Pearce glass shop in Quechee, Vt., to reopen after flooding ‘in the coming days’

The flagship store in Quechee is expected to reopen “in the coming days,” once local authorities deem the building safe, with the restaurant reopening after the shop, and the glass-making studio coming back online later, a spokeswoman for the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The Simon Pearce glassblowing studio, store, and restaurant in Quechee, Vt., was one of many businesses forced to close by the flooding that devastated portions of Vermont this week, but the company plans to reopen after cleanup and repairs, just as it did after a flood caused by Tropical Storm Irene a dozen years ago.

Water from the overflowing Ottauquechee River damaged the lower levels of the building, including the studio, restaurant prep kitchen, and hydroelectric facility, but the “retail store, dining room, and bar on the main level of the building were not affected,” according to the spokeswoman, Deb Ivy.

Ivy said “a lot of mud and debris” remained in the flooded part of the building and the hydroelectric turbine must be cleaned before the full extent of the damage can be determined.

“As we continue to clean and evaluate, we will better assess what equipment is salvageable or needs to be replaced,” she said. “It’s still too early to tell.”

The company worked to mitigate damage from the flood waters and is continuing “to work with engineers to improve our protection against weather-related events,” she said.

The company’s chief executive, Jay Benson, said the damage could have been far worse.

“After spending the last 24 hours assessing the damage to our Quechee Flagship, we have realized how truly fortunate we are to have made it through these devastating floods with the type of damage we experienced,” Benson said in a statement. “We have seen our neighbors stranded by the water and families devastated by the destruction of their homes.”

Video posted online Monday by Vermont State Police showed choppy, brown water rushing past the building over a small waterfall and crashing violently below, carrying debris that bobbed along the surface of the water.

The company’s namesake, 76, is a glassblower from Shanagarry, in Ireland’s County Cork, who bought a former woolen mill next to Quechee’s covered bridge in 1981 and turned it into a workshop, showroom, and farm-to-table restaurant. Pearce, whose forebears were English, had previously run a workshop in Kilkenny and came to the United States in part because of rising energy costs during the 1970s, the New York Times reported in 1988.

“The biggest cost in a glass-blowing operation is the energy needed for the furnace,” Pearce told the Times 35 years ago. “We wanted to make ourselves independent of conventional sources, so we decided to try to find a hydroelectric site.”

Pearce decided to take advantage of New England’s abundance of abandoned mills built alongside fast-moving rivers, which he had seen while visiting the US with his wife, Pia, an American. He instantly knew he had found the right place when he saw the 300-year-old mill in Quechee, the Times reported.

“When I started out, people told me I’d never do any retail here,” Pearce told the Globe in 1992. “A lot of businesses have failed in this village. But the mill is much more than just a retail operation. It’s something more of an experience. People spend time here, and just how much time amazes me still. They’ll watch the glass and then they’ll eat in the restaurant and then they’ll shop and then they’ll look at the dam and the hydroelectric. It’s become a destination in its own right.”

The business expanded over the years to include more stores dotted along the East Coast and a manufacturing facility in Windsor, Vt.

“To the upscale glass industry, the name Simon Pearce has become what the name Ralph Lauren is to the casual-clothing trade: the brand name, in effect, of a product that is instantly recognizable as hip and desirable, expensive but still affordable,” the Globe wrote in 1996.

Today the company has a dozen stores, according to its website, including locations on Newbury Street in Boston, three in Vermont, and shops in Chestnut Hill; Hanover, N.H.; and Portland, Maine.

The success hit a bump in the road a dozen years ago, when the flagship store was badly damaged by flooding and forced to close for months.

In late August 2011, Irene began as a tropical cyclone and worked its way from the Caribbean up the East Coast, causing widespread destruction and 49 deaths, according to published reports.

In Vermont, rising waters washed out roads and bridges, knocked out power and phone service, tore a gaping hole through the road near Quechee’s covered bridge, and shut down the glassblowing workshop for more than eight months, the Globe reported.

Waters from the Ottauquechee River reached record heights during the storm, inundating the workshop and the adjacent hydroelectric control room, the Globe reported.

Flood waters swept up finished glassware from a storage room and sent it across the mill to the control room. After the waters subsided, workers began to shovel out all the sludge left inside the mill building, eventually filling nine 30-yard dumpsters and two logging trucks, the Globe reported.

The damage from this week’s storm was not as extreme, Ivy said.

“It took weeks to restore power in 2011,” she said. “After this storm, we had power back to our building within 24 hours. We are grateful to the electricians that helped make this possible.”

Despite the flooding incidents, Simon Pearce has no plans to relocate the flagship location, Ivy said.

“Quechee is an essential part of the Simon Pearce story, and we will continue to call this community our home,” she said.

































































