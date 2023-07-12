Teen charged with stabbing man in chest inside gym in Gardner, police say

A 19-year-old Revere resident is facing a criminal charge after allegedly stabbing a 43-year-old man in the chest inside a Planet Fitness gym in Gardner on Wednesday, police said.

The alleged stabbing at the gym on Victoria Street occurred around 10:20 a.m., police said in a statement.

The victim, a Gardner resident, was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worceste in “stable but serious condition,” police said.