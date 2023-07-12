Teen charged with stabbing man in chest inside gym in Gardner, police say

A 19-year-old Revere resident is facing a criminal charge after allegedly stabbing a 43-year-old man in the chest inside a Planet Fitness gym in Gardner on Wednesday, police said.
The alleged stabbing at the gym on Victoria Street occurred around 10:20 a.m., police said in a statement.
The victim, a Gardner resident, was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worceste in “stable but serious condition,” police said.
The alleged assailant, Nunez Lennox, was arrested on Interstate 190 in Leominster on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.
Lennox was slated to be arraigend Wednesday in Gardner District Court, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Advertisement
“At this time, there is no apparent motivation for the attack,” police said.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.