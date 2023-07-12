Vermont family struggles to restore front of property that vanished without warning

A culvert pumping water off the mountain in back of their property had washed tons of top soil and grass away, exposing a huge hole that threatened to cut them off from Route 4, stranding them, essentially, from civilization.

The whole front of their property, which kisses up against Route 4, was gone, in a whoosh, without warning.

On Wednesday afternoon, father and son were using a tractor to fill in as much as they could, to keep them connected to the rest of the world. Like everything else in Vermont these days, between water marks and river levels, it’s a matter of inches.

Advertisement

“I saved the sign,” Justin Houghton, 50, said pointing to the green street sign he retrieved from the huge crevice.

The Houghtons have lived here so long they named the road after them: Houghton Road.

Bobby Houghton, 79, pointed to a spot near where the land gave way. It was covered with rocks.

“That used to be grass,” he said. “I just cut it. My beautiful lawn is gone.”

Justin Houghton, left, and his father Bobby Kevin Cullen/Globe Staff

But it’s the driveway connecting them to Route 4 that can’t be gone, because that’s all that’s keeping the Houghtons from becoming as isolated as the people in apartments in flooded downtown Montpelier, the state capital.

Route 4 cuts through the heart of Vermont, east to west, from the New Hampshire border to the New York line. In the middle of the middle that is Route 4 is Killington, the mountain and ski resort a few miles up the road from the Houghtons.

Three days before Monday’s rains flooded much of Vermont, Route 4 in Killington was shut down by a mudslide that washed down the mountain and across the highway. Jim Haff, a Killington selectboard member, said the mudslide was 15 feet high.

Advertisement

Workers finally cleared the last of the debris Tuesday night, opening the road for the first time in five days. Even as they continued to mop up Wednesday afternoon, workers worried about a forecast that is predicting rain Thursday and Friday.

Further east on Route 4, the situation in Woodstock showed how localized the flooding was. The heart of Woodstock village, a picturesque, classic New England town, betrayed no outward signs of flooding, even as the Ottauquechee River overflowed its banks and forced residents to boil their water.

But just on the outskirts of Woodstock, heading west toward Bridgewater, the river flooded businesses and homes along Route 4.

The White Cottage Snack Bar, a local icon that opened in 1957, sits right next to Ottauquechee, and was heavily damaged by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. They moved the building further away from the river before reopening. But on Monday, three feet of water swept through the snack bar. It’s not clear when they’ll reopen.

Just up Route 4, Brandon Little, general manager and partner at the Woodstock Farmers Market, was helping to oversee cleanup operations after two feet of water ruined much of the store.

That cleanup effort was being aided by some 50 volunteers who showed up Tuesday and Wednesday. The same thing happened after Irene in 2011, when locals volunteered to help clean up the market.

“Feeding the community is our mission statement. We serve the community, and the community always shows up when we need them,” Little said. “It’s pretty amazing.”

Advertisement

Brandon Little, general manager and partner at the Woodstock Farmers Market, said 50 volunteers showed up to help employees clean up the market. Kevin Cullen/Globe Staff

Out back, volunteers and employees mingled over lunch and a welcome hot sun.

Alice Cayer, 15, lives nearby and just showed up to offer her services for the clean up.

“We live high up on a hill, so we were fine,” she said. “I figured I should help others who weren’t so lucky.”

Little said the damage caused by two days of unrelenting rain was a psychological blow to a group of people who survived Irene, who survived the challenges of running a market during the pandemic.

“It wasn’t that long ago that we had a meeting, and we all were talking about how life felt normal again, that we had gone through so much and that we wouldn’t talk about these things in the past,” he said. “And now this.”

Little has “an optimistic goal” of reopening in a month. But all that depends on many other factors.

Like the Houghtons, just seven miles up Route 4, Little worries about a forecast that calls for rain.

There’s no place for that water to go. The ground is saturated. The river is high.

All along Route 4, people have one eye on the cleanup, another on the sky.

Kevin Cullen can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.