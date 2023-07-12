Sodden furniture, porch rescues: Northeast Kingdom town left reeling but grateful flood damage wasn’t worse

Earlier in the week, the couple had labored to keep the water to about knee-height in the basement by pumping out water from a side window, Clark said. But when a sinkhole opend up on the other side of the house, water gushed in and overwhelmed the pump. Once the water reached almost to the basement ceiling, they decided it was time to leave.

HARDWICK, Vt. — Nichole Clark stood barefoot in the muddy water outside her two-story home as her husband, Duke, tossed sodden items out of their flooded basement.

On Wednesday, this small Northeast Kingdom town — once known its granite industry — was one of many small Vermont towns struggling after heavy rains and flash floods overflowed streams and rivers late Monday night and into Tuesday. Water levels had receded, with the evidence of the storm seen in large puddles and flowing streams of water being pumped out of houses.

Clark, who is 47, said they were able to evacuate by backing their car out of the closed garage and driving through several feet of water to reach their daughter, who lives on top of a hill in Hardwick.

Clark’s property was one of several victims of the overflowing Cooper Brook, which borders the western side of Hardwick and flows adjacent to Granite Street.

Clark’s next-door neighbor Jocelyne Lussier evacuated her house due to flooding for the first time Monday night. She had bunkered down when Hurricane Irene hit in 2011.

“We have more damage now than when Irene hit,” Lussier said while looking at the house she has lived in with her husband, Jonathan, for the past 33 years.

Having already moved their car, the couple was rescued by firefighters who ran a cable from a truck on higher ground to the Lussiers’ porch to prevent them from getting swept away by the rushing water.

Town Manager David “Opie” Upson said several main roads in and out of town were still closed as the town also looks to replace multiple blown bridges. The suggested route is a series of gravel back roads, several of which are dusty from the receded waters.

The town was also assessing a “major blow”to the wastewater plant, Upson said, but the water system was fully operational.

A local motel, Inn by the River, was partially swallowed up by the surging Lamoille River. The remaining half of the building hung over the receded riverbank Wednesday, but the front lobby entrance and welcome flag were still upright.

Businesses on Main Street were largely spared from flood damage. Several were fully operational Wednesday, but a few restaurants had limited hours or were closed due to electricity issues.

Sandy Scott, co-owner of The Galaxy Bookstore, reopened her store Wednesday after roads to town reopened. But she said the street was quiet compared to typical summer days.

“Summertime is usually people out and about,” she said, adding that she had heard residents were also worried about the potential rain in the coming days.

With another full day of draining gallons of water out of her basement ahead of her, Clark said she was most grateful for the support of the Hardwick community,

“Despite this flood, I’m glad that I live here,” she said.





Alysa Guffey can be reached at alysa.guffey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlysaGuffeyNews.