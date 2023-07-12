In West Roxbury, dueling protests over planned ‘road diet’ to create room for bike lane

“I’m concerned about the safety of the children,” said Kenneally, 42, a lifelong resident, standing at the rotary outside Holy Name Church. “This will back up the traffic and divert the traffic to residential neighborhoods.”

Brian Kenneally hoisted an American flag and pumped his fist in the air as motorists honked in support of the “Stop the Road Diet” protest opposing the bike lane proposed for the busy roadway.

As cars rounded the rotary on Centre Street in West Roxbury Wednesday evening, motorists encountered a lively protest against a controversial “road diet” that would take away a travel lane and replace it with a bike lane.

Just a few blocks away, a demonstration called “Walk and Roll for a Safe Centre Street” drew about 25 people to a shady nook on Centre Street to show their support for adding a protected bike lane.

Sarah Breuer, who uses a wheelchair, said she supports the bike lane and believes it would increase safety for people living with disabilities.

“The cars people are driving are getting taller, which makes it harder to see pedestrians that are shorter, like children and people in wheelchairs,” said Breuer, 53, who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years. “It’s really death waiting to happen.”

The dueling protests on a hot July night showed just what a big-fat controversy the so-called “road diet” has become in West Roxbury.

The Centre Street Design Project, a city plan unveiled in late May, aims to reduce the street from four lanes to three and add parking-protected bike lanes between LaGrange Street and West Roxbury Parkway.

Opponents of the plan say the loss of a travel lane from Centre Street will bring more traffic onto side streets in residential neighborhoods, and hurt local businesses.

About 50 people took part in the protest organized by local residents who belong to the West Roxbury Safety Association. Many held orange, yellow, and white signs printed with “Save Centre Street. "

Jim Hennigan, a West Roxbury resident for 30 years, was proud to take part, despite the 90-degree heat.

“This has been put together by the community,” he said. “It’s lots of business owners, people who have been the community for decades. We want to send a message.”

Hennigan, who owns the James W. Hennigan Insurance Agency located in the neighborhood, believes the change will “hurt businesses” and take away parking.

“People are very concerned about this,” he said while passing out signs to other protesters, including his two children. “These are people who have interest in the community.”

Both supporters and opponents of the bike lanes cite safety as among the reasons for their position.

Centre Street, a major road through West Roxbury, has seen many crashes and injuries over the years. In 2019, a woman was killed while crossing the Centre and Hastings streets intersection. According to the Boston Vision Zero Injury Crash Map, nine pedestrians since then have been struck and injured on the street.

Mary Tenenbaum, 39, has been living in West Roxbury for four years and said it’s “really disturbing” how often she’s almost been hit by cars while crossing the street.

“That shouldn’t happen to anyone crossing the street for a cup of coffee,” she said. “What matters here is that people are getting hurt.”

Katherine Triest, 64, who has been living in the neighborhood for six years, agreed with Tenenbaum.

“I’d like to feel safe while crossing the street,” she said. “It’s really dangerous.”

But James Barry said he felt comfortable walking down Centre Street. Barry, who was protesting against the city’s plans, said he is upset with Mayor Michelle Wu’s communication over the issue.

“I’m sort of disturbed that the mayor and her administration are inclined to institute a policy that is so unpopular,” said Barry, 65, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years. “They did so without even asking the community. I’d like to be heard.”

The protests, which started at 5 p.m., lasted about 90 minutes. While civility prevailed, there were testy moments.

Perhaps sensing the tension in the air, Tenenbaum said her group was not planning to visit the site of the rotary protest.

“We don’t think it would be productive,” she said. “We just want to show that there are other voices in the community.”

Correspondent Maliya Ellis contributed to this report.

Elllie Wolfe can be reached at ellie.wolfe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @elliew0lfe.