White Stadium, a ‘treasure that needs some love,’ could get a $30 million renovation under new proposal

“It’s clear that this is a community treasure that needs some love from us,” Wu said of the 78-year-old stadium that, despite its condition, still hosts sporting events for student athletes, Boston Public Schools graduations, and community events.

To her, one thing was evident: The stadium, which has struggled to lure investors amid decades of community resistance, desperately needs a facelift. And on Tuesday, the city announced that renovation could come from a $30 million injection by an all-women-led group vying to secure a home for a new professional women’s soccer team.

During a tour Wednesday of George White Stadium in Franklin Park, Mayor Michelle Wu peered into the neglected, mildew-scented storage space underneath one of the bleachers.

The proposed plan, which is the only one the city received nearly three months after requesting proposals, would completely overhaul the 10,000-seat stadium, making it a state-of-the-art hub for student-athletes and home to about 20 professional women’s soccer games annually.

The city at a community meeting Thursday hopes to sway neighbors who have expressed concerns in the past over how proposed developments would impact surrounding neighborhoods, and some of whom are already apprehensive toward this one.

Still, Wu said the renovation would be a much-needed investment in the city’s youth.

“We can do better than spaces that haven’t been renovated in decades,” Wu said, gesturing at the steep, inaccessible stairs and peeling paint of a high school locker room around her. “[Young people] need to be supported and have every opportunity to reach their full potential.”

A maintenance cart passes the half of the stadium which would be torn down and upgraded. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The details of the proposal include an overhaul of the property’s west grandstand to include three floors, concessions, and a press room. The renovation would also transform 62,500 square feet outside the stadium into a flexible event space called “The Grove.” Though the design has not been finalized, The Grove could include outdoor dining areas, a raised trail through the park’s canopy, and a seasonal ice rink.

For professional games, it would use retractable and mobile seating to stretch the stadium’s capacity to 11,000. Spectators would access the stadium via shuttle services from nearby MBTA stations and remote parking lots. For the rest of the year, the stadium would host BPS track meets and some football games. The proposal also outlines a wide range of special events that could use the complex, from graduations and pep rallies to job fairs and weddings.

How much money the city would be on the hook for is unclear, but it would be responsible for renovating the east grandstand, which could include new locker rooms for BPS athletes, an indoor turf area and gym, and a student resource space with classrooms. The city is currently budgeting $10.5 million for the project, but will appropriate additional funds after the design is complete, a spokesperson said.

Early site construction could begin by April 2024 and wrap by March 2026, in time to kick off the National Women’s Soccer League season.

This is not the first time the city has sought to restore the storied stadium, which, after its construction in 1945, drew crowds to events such as concerts, Black Panther Party rallies, and East Boston vs. South Boston football games.

By the 1980s, the stadium had already fallen into disrepair, prompting the city in 1989 to spend $4.2 million to expand the track to six lanes, install aluminum seating, and build new locker rooms and showers. Despite the improvements, the stadium deteriorated further because of years of neglect and a fire that hollowed out the east grandstand in the late ‘90s.

In 2013, then-Mayor Thomas Menino endorsed a $45 million project to restore the stadium and add basketball courts and classrooms. Facing concerns from neighbors about parking and access, the plan fizzled and was never revived.

Mayor Wu and Boston Public Schools athletic director Avery Esdaile tour a locker room at White Stadium. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Now, the Wu administration hopes the proposal, which follows its announcement last year of a $28 million Franklin Park Action Plan, and its benefits for BPS will be enough to win over neighbors, some of whom are already skeptical.

Lisa Fliegel, a trauma specialist who works in Dorchester, said Franklin Park could not withstand the foot traffic that could come with such a proposal.

“Where are they going to park? Who’s going to benefit?” Fliegel said.

Fliegel also takes issue with what she sees as a team of affluent, mostly white outsiders placing their vision at a site that has historically served Boston’s communities of color.

“This is a group of white women who are investing in what they think is this really cool feminist project, and of all the places in the world to do it, they’re doing it in Franklin Park,” she said.

Ed Gaskin, executive director of Greater Grove Hall Main Streets, declined to comment on his support for or opposition to the proposal. But as a steward of the neighborhood’s businesses, he said he is always seeking projects that give back by donating to local organizations.

Boston, MA. 07/12/23 - A summer youth group using the stadium walks beneath the scoreboard. Mayor Michelle Wu toured White Stadium, site of proposed upgrades to benefit Boston Public Schools student athletes and potentially become the shared home of a professional women’s soccer team. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Maliya Ellis) Topic: (13whitestadium) Lane Turner/Globe Staff

That way, “it becomes more of a community-wide thing, as opposed to people who are specifically interested in soccer,” Gaskin said.

The investors say in their proposal they intend for the stadium to benefit surrounding communities, and they will center neighbors’ concerns in its implementation process.

According to the proposal, the investors will hire from adjacent neighborhoods first to fill jobs, including 500 temporary construction jobs, 300 permanent jobs, and a number of internships. The newly renovated spaces will also be available for community events at subsidized or no cost, the proposal says. The investors will also dedicate $400,000 annually to maintaining the stadium field for use by BPS students, and create an annual fund to give grants to local youth soccer leagues and award scholarships to a planned Boston United Soccer Academy.

Boston Public Schools officials expressed excitement over the stadium’s potential benefits.

“We know that this facility is not meeting the needs that we have,” said Avery Esdaile, director of athletics at BPS. “We’re excited for the opportunity to dream, the opportunity to not only meet our current needs, but build a facility that will take us into the future.”

Hatim Jean-Louis, head cross-country coach for BPS, said he has had to find creative ways to “motivate” his athletes who found their facilities “demoralizing” compared to those at better-resourced schools such as Boston College High School.

“Now we’re not gonna be the underdogs,” he said. “Look out for Boston Public Schools, ladies and gentlemen. You’re gonna start to see a lot of promising talent that’s going to have the resources to support its gifts.”

Maliya Ellis can be reached at maliya.ellis@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @EllisMaliya. Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.