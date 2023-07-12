Feds won’t seek death penalty for inmates charged with killing ‘Whitey’ Bulger

In a one-page filing in US District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, prosecutors said they “will not seek a death sentence” for Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 56, a Mafia enforcer from West Springfield, and Paul J. DeCologero, 49, of Lowell, if they are found guilty of federal murder charges that carry a maximum possible sentence of death or life in prison.

Federal prosecutors notified the court Wednesday that they will not seek the death penalty for two inmates from Massachusetts who are accused of beating notorious South Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger to death at a West Virginia penitentiary in 2018.

Eighty-nine-year-old Bulger was beaten to death inside his cell at US Penitentiary Hazelton on the morning of Oct. 30, 2018 less than 12 hours after he was transferred to the prison under questionable circumstances and placed in general population.

A five-count indictment returned last August alleges that Geas, who is serving a life sentence for two gangland murders, and DeCologero, struck Bulger in the head multiple times, killing him.

A third inmate, Sean McKinnon, 37, who is from Vermont, allegedly “acted as a lookout,” outside Bulger’s cell during the early morning assault, then claimed to know nothing about it when later questioned by FBI agents, according to the indictment.

All three men are charged with conspiracy to kill Bulger, while McKinnon is accused of lying to the FBI about Bulger’s slaying when he claimed he knew nothing about it.

Geas and DeCologero faced the maximum possible sentence — death or life in prison — if convicted of aiding and abetting first-degree murder. Geas also faces the death penalty on an additional charge of committing murder while already serving a life sentence.

The three men have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are slated to stand trial in US District Court in the Northern District of West Virginia in December 2024.

The Biden Administration declared a moratorium on federal executions in 2021, yet successfully urged the US Supreme Court to reinstate the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev last year.

There have been 50 federal executions since 1927, including 13 by lethal injections in a six-month period between July 2020 and January 2021, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Bulger, who spent 16 years on the run and was a fixture on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list, was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for killing 11 people while running a sprawling criminal enterprise from the 1970s to the 1990s. He was publicly identified in the late 1990s as a longtime FBI informant who provided information against local Mafiosi.

