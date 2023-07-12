A blueprint for addressing growing inequities in the overdose crisis

Over the past year, Mass General Brigham and the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers have launched an ambitious partnership to expand equitable and low-barrier substance use disorder services. Our teams partnered with the Institute for Community Health to complete a community needs assessment of services and treatment in Boston community health centers. This 6-month process included developing and convening an advisory council of community leaders, patient and stakeholder interviews, focus groups, site visits, and community mapping with organizations serving Black, Latinx, and Native American communities. The results build on existing research in order to create a blueprint for what is needed to effectively address the overdose crisis.

Massachusetts released a grim update to statewide overdose mortality statistics last week, and 2022 was the worst year on record for overdose fatalities across the Commonwealth, with 2,357 lives lost. The harms of racism were starkly evident in the death toll. Native Americans had by far the highest rate of opioid-related overdose, and Black and Latinx people had the second- and third-highest death rates, respectively, while deaths among white individuals declined slightly. Understanding the perspectives and determinants of the most affected communities is critical to addressing this devastating crisis.

Interviews identified a desire for care that addresses all types of substance use disorder, including stimulant, alcohol, and opioid use. For respondents, it was important to address hesitancy toward medication treatment; offer holistic, multimodal treatment options; and address social determinants of health, like housing. The process uncovered a lack of awareness of community-based medical settings as potential service and treatment sites, coupled with inconsistent or negative past experiences in health care settings — leading to lower utilization of substance use services at community health centers. While health centers recognize the need for further enhancement of community engagement and a more diverse workforce, the lack of durable funding to support that systemic work and ongoing stigma limit the implementation of more equitable services.

Barriers to treatment are deeply rooted in racism and intergenerational trauma. Continued experience with medical racism and health inequities creates justified mistrust among many identifying as Black, Latinx, or Native. This mistrust is further exacerbated by stigma and the criminal-legal response to substance use.

This rich needs assessment identified future areas of focus for community health centers and health systems, which include:

▪ Taking a critical look at the disparate ways our systems have addressed substance use disorder and the enduring legacy of structural racism to fundamentally reimagine care.

▪ Community engagement aimed at being critical listeners and learning from affected communities, spreading awareness, and reducing stigma. Health care systems need to increase collaboration with community-based organizations leading the effort, as these organizations are known and trusted in their respective communities.

▪ Developing and supporting welcoming, person-centered, social risk-informed treatment models in community health centers that include street outreach and community-embedded approaches that get outside the clinic and into the community.

▪ Dedicating resources to workforce challenges by intentionally hiring staff who represent and communicate with patients in culturally responsible ways, and championing standards of practice that promote their psychological well-being to help foster a healthy work environment.

▪ Implementing organizational policy change that prioritizes diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in order to create a positive work experience for the Black, Latinx, and Native workers, as well as a positive clinical experience for patients receiving substance use services and treatment.

Following on the heels of Governor Maura Healey’s commitment to invest substantial and durable funding into proven service interventions, like housing and harm reduction, this needs assessment lays out a comprehensive vision — with community engagement at its core.

Unlike past public health crises, where scientific breakthroughs were needed to discover effective treatments, we know what works to reduce overdose deaths. With adequate funding, partnership, and a willingness to stop perpetuating the stigmatizing, drug-war mentality mistakes of the past, we can act boldly to be a national leader in developing equitable, innovative, effective, and compassionate strategies to end the overdose crisis.

Darian Leta is a senior manager of Substance Use and Recovery Initiatives at Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers. Dr. Sarah E. Wakeman is senior medical director for the Mass General Brigham Substance Use Disorder Initiative. Dr. Elsie M. Taveras is chief community health and health equity officer and executive director of the Kraft Center for Community Health at Mass General Brigham.