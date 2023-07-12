The Boston City Council is the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons

“I’ve had a great run. I’ve met some amazing people and made some lasting relationships I will always treasure. I took a lot of pride in my work,” Flaherty told me in an interview, following his announcement that he would not seek reelection after a career that stretches back over 20 years. “But I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention this last term has been challenging, extremely disappointing, and at times embarrassing.” People all over the city tell him they tune into council meetings, “not to watch the substance,” he said. “They’re tuning in to watch the antics and the disgraceful behavior.”

It’s “The Gong Show,” a “chaotic and vitriolic” place, where meetings always start late, the rules of order no longer apply, where F-bombs are dropped and some members blithely ignore ethics and laws. That’s today’s Boston City Council — and that’s why longtime councilor Michael Flaherty has decided to leave it.

When a crop of political newcomers and veterans including Flaherty took the oath of office in January 2022, their diversity was celebrated and there was great hope for what they could accomplish. Now — because of overall dysfunction, constant charges about racism, and the troubling misbehavior of individual members — this council is the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. The promise of collaboration has dissolved into ugliness and infighting. Council members have fought bitterly over the city’s budget and redistricting efforts, with votes divided largely along racial lines. But must every policy disagreement be cast as the difference between being racist or not? On this council, it seems that way.

A series of controversies is adding to the tension. The most recent involves councilor Kendra Lara, who was involved in a car crash in which a redacted police report states she was driving an unregistered vehicle with a revoked license and an expired inspection sticker. Her son, who was injured in the crash, was not in a booster seat as required, according to the report. Before that, councilor Ricardo Arroyo was fined $3,000 for violating state conflict of interest laws after he provided legal representation to his brother. During his losing race to become Suffolk district attorney, Arroyo also faced accusations of sexual assault going back to his high school years — which he denied — that led to acrimonious exchanges between council members. Asked about those controversies during a recent appearance on GBH radio, Mayor Michelle Wu, a former city council member, said, “To be honest, I think it hurts the credibility [of the Council] on every issue.”

As reported by GBH, Wu also said she was sad to see Flaherty go and described him as a confidant and adviser. “He is someone who loves this community and is deeply loyal to the city,” she said.

Flaherty, a South Boston native, was first elected to the council in 1999 when he unseated incumbent councilor Albert “Dapper” O’Neil. Over the course of a political career that included an unsuccessful run for mayor, Flaherty accrued a progressive record on many issues and has a long history of getting along with all councilors.

With his reputation for sexist, racist, and homophobic comments, O’Neil — the man Flaherty beat — is a prime example of the council’s past drama and dysfunction. “People always point to Dapper. You can single him out as a clown,” said Michael McCormack, who served on the council from 1982 to 1991. Still, council members, including O’Neil, took their job seriously, McCormack said. There were policy disagreements, but “once the vote was over, there was never any real bad blood.” He attributes some of today’s problems to the switch that occurred in the 1980s to a council comprised of four at-large seats, plus nine district seats. The district councilors, he said, only know and care about what their constituents care about, not about what’s best for the entire city. With that, today’s council “has deteriorated into what a lot of people feared,” McCormack said.

Is there a way to defuse current tensions? In 2021, during Matt O’Malley’s stint as acting president of the Boston City Council, he asked every councilor to cite one thing they liked or admired about a fellow councilor and share it in a group text. “We had four councilors who were running for mayor and I knew politics can be rough and tumble,” said O’Malley, who left the council that year after serving six two-year terms. “I wanted to make sure we could elevate the debate. It was a way of putting the body ahead of our own personalities and finding that desire to work together.”

If only current council members could rally around such a simple and positive mission. But things are “way too far gone for that,” said state Senator Lydia Edwards, who served with O’Malley but left the council to become the first woman and person of color to represent her district.

There’s a theme here. Besides Flaherty, longtime councilor Frank Baker of Dorchester said he’s not seeking reelection and Kenzie Bok left her spot on the council to head the Boston Housing Authority.

With the Boston City Council, staying, not leaving, is the hardest thing to do.

