Are you a reader? Or should I say a ‘reading-involved person’?

Criminal justice has been a major source of person-first euphemisms, as a felon or criminal is now often called a “justice-involved person,” “justice-involved individual,” or “justice-impacted person,” as in a recent Time Out headline : “The first recreational cannabis dispensary from a justice-impacted person is now open.” In a Supreme Court dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson avoided the term “inmates” in favor of “incarcerated individuals.”

Increasingly, people themselves are at the center of euphemisms. “Drug abuser” becomes “person who struggles with substance abuse” and “the homeless” are “people experiencing homelessness.” Some terms seem comical or even outrageous — mummies are now “mummified persons” — but they’re all examples of an attempt to make our language more decent and less pigeonholing.

A few areas of English are reliable, prolific, perennial producers of euphemism. Sex, drugs, and death are a taboo trio that inspires ample amelioration, like when someone passes away during an intimate experience while on an illicit substance.

“Justice-involved people” have seldom been treated as worthy individuals, and people-first language is also being used to combat other areas of dehumanization. “Enslaved person” is now widely preferred to “slave” and “person with epilepsy” to “an epileptic.” The idea is to focus on a person with a condition rather than a condition that becomes the person’s entire identity — unless that person identifies with that condition, such as capital-D Deaf people. Language is inherently variable: Any trend or practice is going to be full of exceptions and contradictions.

Person-centric language is an example of noun aversion, which linguist Laurence R. Horn discusses in his essay “Nice Words for Nasty Things: Taboo and Its Discontents.” Horn points out that while “adjectives or verbs describe states, properties, or actions of individuals,” “nouns establish categories or pigeonholes in which the individual or group so characterized — especially when that characterization is derogatory — can be pigeonholed or trapped.”

Not all such traps may be worth evading, as some examples of person-centric language are likely to produce a raised eyebrow or spewed drink. Museums are moving away from monster-sounding language like “mummy” to “mummified person.” Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz once referred to billionaires such as himself as “people of wealth.” A headline from The Telegraph in London shows this trend taken to an absurd degree, describing “Fury as Police Scotland describes paedophiles as ‘minor-attracted people.’” People-first lingo is hardest to swallow when the people in question are the most reviled in society.

Such language can be seen as garish makeup over a blemish that only draws more attention to the blemish. In The Atlantic, George Packer refers to “equity language” as a “Protestant quest” that “doesn’t fool anyone who lives with real afflictions. It’s meant to spare only the feelings of those who use it.”

But peeving about language change is about as useful as yelling at clouds. It’s easy to laugh at “mummified person” — or cringe at “minor-attracted person” — but it’s hard to argue with the idea that “slave” is reductive and dismissive. “Justice-involved individual” may not roll off the tongue, but I’ll take a little lexical awkwardness over reducing someone to the essence of their worst choices. Even “mummified person” isn’t as goofy as it sounds. The word “mummy” is ingrained in the language of monsters, along with “vampire,” “zombie,” and “Frankenstein.” Mummies are dehumanized, inherently, but they were people. That mummy may have been someone’s mommy.

In a better world, putting people first in language would be unnecessary and obvious, but we’re living on an overheated ball in an imperfect culture that doesn’t exactly go out of its way to make everyone feel like a real, worthwhile person. So maybe it isn’t so bad if our lingo affirms that we all are or were people, like it or not. Even the pedophiles and mummies.

Mark Peters is the author of “Bullshit: A Lexicon.”