Lynn: a train line, a lifeline, but same old line from state officials

They got traffic moving again on I-95 near Philly, so what’s our holdup?

Re “The MBTA let the Lynn commuter rail station fall apart. The T should now expedite its reopening.” (Editorial, July 7): Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson; Jim Smith, lobbyist and former state representative from Lynn; and residents of the city are totally justified in their ire over the time frames of 2030 to rebuild Lynn’s commuter rail station and up to 18 months to construct a temporary platform.

If our own local talent can’t figure out how to speed up the project, then maybe it’s time for an emergency consultation with the contractors and state and local officials who managed to rebuild, in less than two weeks, a temporary structure to reopen the collapsed section of Interstate 95 that passes through Philadelphia.