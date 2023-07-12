Lynn: a train line, a lifeline, but same old line from state officials

They got traffic moving again on I-95 near Philly, so what’s our holdup?
Re “The MBTA let the Lynn commuter rail station fall apart. The T should now expedite its reopening.” (Editorial, July 7): Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson; Jim Smith, lobbyist and former state representative from Lynn; and residents of the city are totally justified in their ire over the time frames of 2030 to rebuild Lynn’s commuter rail station and up to 18 months to construct a temporary platform.
If our own local talent can’t figure out how to speed up the project, then maybe it’s time for an emergency consultation with the contractors and state and local officials who managed to rebuild, in less than two weeks, a temporary structure to reopen the collapsed section of Interstate 95 that passes through Philadelphia.
The rebuilding of a temporary passenger platform in Lynn would seem to be less complex than a structure that carries many tons of vehicular traffic hour after hour, day in and day out — but 18 months, and seven years for the station as a whole? Give us a break.
Why the foot-dragging?
Diane Mohney
John Vago
Lynn
Commuting woes would beset community college’s students
Thank you for your editorial urging faster action on the Lynn commuter rail station. Unmentioned in the coverage of the station’s closure is one of the many crucial benefits to the city that is affected: the North Shore Community College’s Lynn campus, located right at the station (the campus was built with the aid of Thomas W. McGee when he was Massachusetts House speaker). When I taught there, we actually had some temporary classrooms inside the station itself. A little noisy, but the campus was so convenient for our commuter students, many of them of limited means who did not have a car. The lack of easy commuting to the Lynn campus for seven years will be a disaster for North Shore Community College and its diverse student population.
Susan Jhirad
Medford
The writer is a retired professor of English at North Shore Community College.