Eased licensing rules for teaching special education are an insult

Re “Education board approves changes to license regulations: Effort is aimed at combating teacher shortage” (Metro, June 28): The state’s easing of licensure requirements for teachers of special education and English as a second language raises several questions.
Are institutions of higher education yielding fewer graduates trained in this area?
Is course work in special education consequential as a pedagogical tool, an index of teacher effectiveness, and a vital qualification in the hiring process?
Finally, the most troubling element of all for parents and even the most casual observer, do not our special education students deserve the best possible instruction in the most supportive environment for learning?
Nicholas S. Racheotes
Brighton
The writer is a professor emeritus of history at Framingham State University. He took part in “sight saving” classes, as a visually impaired student, in the Boston Public Schools between 1953 and 1965.