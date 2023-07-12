Neighbors laud plan for supportive housing in Franklin Park

We are writing as part of a coalition of community groups regarding the proposal for permanently affordable supportive housing at the Shattuck site in Franklin Park.

Equity Now & Beyond is led by Black, Haitian, Latino, and Brazilian groups in Roxbury, Mattapan, Dorchester, and other neighborhoods abutting the park. We are excited about the potential of the proposal to address the growing and entangled crises of unaffordable housing and mental illness in our Black and brown communities.

Developers propose to enhance current services, add 205 permanently affordable apartments (not “beds”) for families and 200 for individuals. On-site providers will offer health care, recovery, and other mental health services; job support; and on-site child care. In similar developments, partner Pine Street Inn has counted a 96 percent resident retention rate. Tenants can stay sober, reconnect with families, sustain jobs, and grow economically and socially.