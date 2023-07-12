The need for Supreme Court ethics reforms transcend party lines

The latest is an Associated Press report detailing what essentially amounts to fundraising trips and book junkets for the justices — many paid for by publicly funded colleges, universities, and other organizations.

Here we go again. Every week seems to bring a new round of reporting about Supreme Court justices’ ethics lapses and apparent conflicts of interest.

The conduct, gleaned from documents in response to open records requests by AP, spans the court’s ideological spectrum and touches nearly every current and former justice from the past decade. They include a speech by Justice Clarence Thomas at a dinner designed as a reward for generous donors to a Texas community college — and organized with the help of prominent conservative lawyer Ken Starr. They also include speaking engagements by Justice Sonia Sotomayor at public colleges and libraries, where members of the justice’s staff coordinated with event organizers to ensure hundreds of copies of Sotomayor’s books would be available for sale.

At the very least, these latest revelations underscore that efforts to bring transparency and accountability to the court should be bipartisan. Actually, they should be nonpartisan: The importance of restoring trust in the court in order to safeguard the rule of law transcends partisan lines. Every single justice and member of Congress should be making ethics reforms a top priority. That there is still resistance from within both bodies is part of the problem.

Let’s be perfectly clear: I am making no false equivalences here. The justices engaging in indirect fundraising efforts or publicly funded book-selling opportunities is a bad look, for sure. But I am in no way saying that such practices are the same as the yearslong, billionaire-funded, highly coordinated efforts to influence the court’s majority that conservatives and the religious right have bankrolled in the pursuit of rolling back protections for abortion access, LGBTQ rights, and more.

But right is right. And the thing about ethics is once you let smaller things slide, worse stuff seeps in too.

There are clear solutions here, the most obvious being term limits for justices. Lifetime tenure was designed to insulate the court from the whims of public sentiment to ensure judicial independence. It was a good idea, but it hasn’t worked. Instead, the permanency of the position has only shielded the justices from accountability. It clearly isn’t what the framers intended, and it’s time for a change.

With term limits, each Supreme Court justice would know the deal from the start: As long as you wear a robe and sit on the bench, you accept nothing of value except your salary. Once your term is up, you are free to engage in as many lucrative book junkets, paid speaking engagements, or fancy billionaire-backed yacht trips as your heart desires.

But the prospect of implementing term limits, despite growing support among the public — as well as legal scholars and advocates — remains remote for reasons ranging from partisanship to the uncertainty of whether such a policy would require a constitutional amendment.

The Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act, introduced by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, would also guard against many of these conflicts. The bill, which will be taken up by the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 20, would among other things require the court to implement rules governing gifts and travel that are at least as strict as those covering members of the House and Senate.

“It may sound ridiculous, but Congress does a fairly decent job when it comes to its own travel and gift oversight, from restricting what types of benefits members can accept to requiring detailed reporting of permissible benefits,” Gabe Roth, executive director of the nonprofit judicial reform organization Fix the Court, said in an interview. “Making the justices follow these rules, which they never should have been exempt from in the first place, would go a long way toward raising the court’s undoubtedly lax ethical standards.”

And transparency is key. It should not take a Freedom of Information Act request by a news organization to bring to light what members of the court do when they leave the marbled courthouse, especially when it comes to money-making opportunities or events hosted by parties who have or may in the future have interests before the court. That should be easy for any American to find and understand.

Better yet, Americans should be assured that justices who are deciding the most important legal issues of our lifetime will be required to refuse anything that might bring their legitimacy into question, knowing that they’ll be free to live it up in their retirement.

What will it take for justices and lawmakers to listen?

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KimberlyEAtkins.