scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Revolution 2, Atlanta United 1

Carles Gil proves to be the catalyst for the Revolution in a home win over Atlanta United

By Frank Dell'Apa Globe Correspondent,Updated July 12, 2023, 33 minutes ago
Revolution forward Giacomo Vrioni (No. 9) and midfielder Carles Gil (No. 10) celebrate with teammates after Gil assisted on Vrioni’s first-half goal to give New England a 2-0 lead over the Atlanta United.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution did not have to worry about red cards, suspended starters, or VAR decisions in taking a 2-1 win over Atlanta United Wednesday night. Carles Gil delivered a highlight playmaking show, setting up both goals before a crowd of 17,615 at Gillette Stadium.

Gil provided a spectacular start, finding teammates with several through balls, twice setting up goals in the first nine minutes as the Revolution (11-4-7, 40 points) improved their home unbeaten streak to 11 games.

Matt Polster opened the scoring in the fourth minute, capitalizing on a Brooks Lennon clearance off a Brandon Bye cross. Gil then slipped past Santiago Sosa, sending a through ball to Giacomo Vrioni, who rounded Brad Guzan and finished into an open net for his fifth goal of the season.

Advertisement

Atlanta United (9-6-8, 35 points) rallied in the second half, but Djordje Petrovic saved a Thiago Almada drive and a Luis Abram header before Machop Chol’s stoppage-time goal cut the deficit.

The Revolution, who play host to D.C. United Saturday, played without Gil, had a goal disallowed by a questionable VAR call, and went 30-plus minutes short-handed in taking a 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls last week.

Boston Globe Today