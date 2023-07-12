Carles Gil proves to be the catalyst for the Revolution in a home win over Atlanta United

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution did not have to worry about red cards, suspended starters, or VAR decisions in taking a 2-1 win over Atlanta United Wednesday night. Carles Gil delivered a highlight playmaking show, setting up both goals before a crowd of 17,615 at Gillette Stadium.

Gil provided a spectacular start, finding teammates with several through balls, twice setting up goals in the first nine minutes as the Revolution (11-4-7, 40 points) improved their home unbeaten streak to 11 games.

Matt Polster opened the scoring in the fourth minute, capitalizing on a Brooks Lennon clearance off a Brandon Bye cross. Gil then slipped past Santiago Sosa, sending a through ball to Giacomo Vrioni, who rounded Brad Guzan and finished into an open net for his fifth goal of the season.