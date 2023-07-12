Celtics finish off deal to send Grant Williams to Mavericks and officially sign Kristaps Porzingis

LAS VEGAS — The Celtics completed the sign-and-trade Wednesday that will send forward Grant Williams to the Mavericks, and officially signed center Kristaps Porzingis to a two-year contract extension.
Williams, who was a restricted free agent, recently agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract with Dallas. A league source said the Mavericks were reluctant to use their mid-level exception to sign Williams to an offer sheet because there was a concern Boston would simply match it. Dallas instead chose to sign Blazers forward Matisse Thybulle to an offer sheet, and Portland matched it.
But the three-team sign-and-trade involving the Celtics, Mavericks and Spurs helped Dallas land Williams while allowing Boston to recoup some assets. The Celtics received the more favorable of the 2024 second-round picks of the Bulls and Pelicans, along with the Mavericks’ 2030 second-round choice. Lastly, the Celtics will have the right to swap the best of three 2025 second-round picks they own with the Mavericks’ second-round choice year.
The Celtics acquired Porzingis from the Wizards last month in the three-team trade that sent guard Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies. The 7-foot-3-inch center was eligible for a two-year, $77 million extension, but league sources said he agreed to a two-year, $60 million deal.
Now, forward Jaylen Brown’s extension remains the primary order of business as the Celtiics’ offseason begins to wind down. Brown is eligible for a five-year, $295 million super-max extension. And while sources on both sides have insisted for weeks that a deal will eventually be completed, the wait continued Wednesday.
