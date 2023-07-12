Celtics finish off deal to send Grant Williams to Mavericks and officially sign Kristaps Porzingis

LAS VEGAS — The Celtics completed the sign-and-trade Wednesday that will send forward Grant Williams to the Mavericks, and officially signed center Kristaps Porzingis to a two-year contract extension.

Williams, who was a restricted free agent, recently agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract with Dallas. A league source said the Mavericks were reluctant to use their mid-level exception to sign Williams to an offer sheet because there was a concern Boston would simply match it. Dallas instead chose to sign Blazers forward Matisse Thybulle to an offer sheet, and Portland matched it.

But the three-team sign-and-trade involving the Celtics, Mavericks and Spurs helped Dallas land Williams while allowing Boston to recoup some assets. The Celtics received the more favorable of the 2024 second-round picks of the Bulls and Pelicans, along with the Mavericks’ 2030 second-round choice. Lastly, the Celtics will have the right to swap the best of three 2025 second-round picks they own with the Mavericks’ second-round choice year.