Commissioner Adam Silver has the NBA thriving, with a new CBA, rich television deal, and perhaps expansion

The NBA has its issues but the league is in impeccable shape as Silver now tackles potential expansion and fields potential offers from several networks, such as NBC, Amazon, and Apple about streaming and television rights.

The NBA is nearing the conclusion of its summer convention and Silver is in an enviable position for a professional sports commissioner. His brethren, Roger Goodell, Gary Bettman, and Rob Manfred are criticized for how their respective leagues are run.

LAS VEGAS — Now that the collective bargaining agreement has been extended for seven years and the NBA will benefit from a lucrative and unprecedented financial package from a new television contract, commissioner Adam Silver can exhale and enjoy the fruits of the league’s success.

Of course, the primary story at the Las Vegas Summer League was the arrival of rookie Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-3½-inch big man with point guard skills who played two games for the Spurs after being the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft last month.

A league already thriving with star power from Giannis Antetokounmpo to Nikola Jokic to Jayson Tatum with LeBron James and Stephen Curry still playing at high levels has inherited a potential generational star who is already media savvy and with an uncanny maturity.

“He’s a very engaged young man, asking questions of me and others,” Silver said of Wembanyama after they spoke at the Rookie Transition Program. “My initial reaction is that he’s an incredible young man, mature beyond his years, worldly, cultured, thoughtful with the potential to do amazing things in this league.

“It seems he’s well equipped to handle [the pressure]. There’s been lots of hype around other players over the years where expectations have been met. We shall see. I am encouraged that the [Spurs] program is so strong, I feel he’s in very good hands.”

Silver was pleased to relay Monday at the Associated Press Sports Editors Convention that the league’s current blueprint is working. The draft lottery rewarded the Spurs with Wembanyama without the Spurs tanking — they were in a legitimate rebuild — while other downtrodden teams such as the Hornets and Trail Blazers received top three picks.

“We’ve changed the whole lottery process multiple times now,” Silver said. “I think we’re in a pretty good place. Teams are always going to be in a rebuilding process in this league. There’s always going to be incentive to rebuild in a proper way. I think this is about as good as it’s going to work in the current system.”

For years Silver pushed for the league to return to high school players being eligible to enter the NBA Draft, a rule that was eliminated in 2005. And it appeared that would become a major issue in negotiating with the NBA Players Association because the union pushed back.

Silver and the NBA backed down eventually, keeping the one-and-done rule but recent innovations such as the G-League Ignite and Overtime League, serving as a transition from high school to the NBA, encouraged Silver to stand pat.

“One of the things that was on the table for collective bargaining that we didn’t end up changing was whether we should return to the age of 18,” he said. “I was on the fence with that issue and we ultimately decided to leave it at 19. Part of the motivation of leaving it at 19 and where I wasn’t pushing as hard for 18 as I was some number of years ago is the reality that there are these alternative paths now coming into the league. There are a lot of positive things happening in international basketball.

“My message to the players this morning was congratulations but now it starts all over again. It’s easy with the amount of money and amount of interest around them to be distracted.”

Former Celtics forward Grant Williams told the Globe on two occasions the new CBA was adjusted to create more league parity. But parity is already here. The past five years have produced five different champions with the 2023-24 Celtics being the favorite to become the sixth in sportsbooks in Las Vegas.

“I think it’s great there’s been five different teams but I don’t mind and I don’t think the fans mind having teams repeat as champions,” Silver said. “I think what they focus on is how those teams were forced. When there’s a sense the team has done it through the draft, through trades and through proper development of players and that team continues to win, I think they have the support of fans. Even if the fans support another team, they appreciate great basketball.”

And finally, Silver was more specific about potential expansion. Many NBA executives believe Seattle and Las Vegas will be the next two NBA cities with Memphis and likely New Orleans moving to the Eastern Conference. Silver emphasized that two-team expansion is in its beginning discussions and will accelerate after the new television deal is completed. He has not met with individual ownership groups about new teams, although there are groups forming for anticipation of expansion.

“It’s not a sure thing but as I have said before, there’s no doubt organizations grow over time,” he said. “We will look at this market [Las Vegas] and there’s no doubt there’s enormous interest in Seattle. That’s not a secret. There are other markets that have indicated interest.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.