Connecticut Sun stay hot by defeating Sky in Chicago

CHICAGO — Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points, DeWanna Bonner added 21, and the Connecticut Sun defeated the Chicago Sky, 84-72, on Wednesday afternoon.

Alyssa Thomas added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun (15-5), who would have advanced to the Commissioner’s Cup championship game against Las Vegas if the New York Liberty hadn’t pulled out an overtime win at Indiana.

Kahleah Cooper had 22 points and Elizabeth Williams 16 for the Sky (8-12), who have lost three straight.