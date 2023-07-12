Dodgers, Padres will face each other in 2024 season opener in first MLB regular-season game ever held in South Korea

MLB will have three sets of international games next year. A two-game series in London on June 8-9 between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies was announced last month.

The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will play in Mexico City on April 27-28, MLB said Wednesday. The Padres and San Francisco Giants played the first regular-season games there this April 29-30.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play Major League Baseball’s first regular-season games in South Korea, opening next season in Seoul on March 20-21.

MLB also said the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will play spring training games at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on March 9-10.

The international opener will be MLB’s ninth, following 1999 in Monterrey, Mexico; 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2019 in Tokyo; 2001 in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and 2014 in Sydney.

Casey set to get to work with Yankees

Sean Casey said he believed the experience of discussing everything related to hitting since 2009 in his role as an MLB Network studio analyst prepared him for his new role as the New York Yankees’ hitting coach, and he is optimistic he can turn around a struggling offense with 71 games remaining.

Casey, sporting a mustache as a tribute to former Yankees captain Don Mattingly, was introduced as New York’s hitting coach on Wednesday, two days after taking the job. He replaces Dillon Lawson, whom the Yankees fired following a 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Casey, 49, accepted the job t after Yankees manager and former Cincinnati teammate Aaron Boone called him over the weekend as general manager Brian Cashman was planning to let Lawson go.

“I feel like that job at MLB Network has set me up in a way to be an incredible coach because I basically had been coaching for 15 years,” Casey said. “Every time I’m on air, and I’m watching games, and I’m having to break down players, guys that are hot guys that are struggling, what could they do?

“I feel like there’s nothing when I coach this team, there’s nothing that I don’t know about what the swing looks like from the ground up, what it looks like mentally to be a great big leaguer and to have success as a team up and down that lineup. So MLB Network has made me feel ready for this job.”

Dodgers added RHP Miller

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired righthanded pitcher Tyson Miller from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed righty reliever Daniel Hudson on the 60-day injured list with a right knee MCL sprain. Miller was designated for assignment on July 8. He had a 5.79 ERA and seven strikeouts in seven games with the Brewers. The 27-year-old has been in the major leagues for parts of three seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Brewers. Miller is 1-2 with a 7.92 ERA to go with 15 strikeouts and 14 walks in that span . . . The Phillies placed utility man Josh Harrison on the 10-day injured list because of a right wrist contusion. The injury designation is retroactive to Sunday. Harrison, a 36-year-old two-time All-Star, is batting .219 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 38 games. He has played five different positions this season: third base, second base, left field and right field plus two appearances on the mound . . . The Rangers have brought back relief pitcher Matt Bush on a minor league contract after he was released by the Brewers. Bush, 37, who was 0-2 with a 9.58 ERA with the Brewers this season, played parts of five seasons with Texas (2016-18, 2021-22) before being traded to Milwaukee last August. Overall, he has a career record of 12-11 with a 3.75 ERA and 15 saves in 217 career appearances.

