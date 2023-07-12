Here’s a review of the Red Sox’ first-half performance

The Sox were 40-42 after being swept by the Marlins at Fenway, 4½ games out of the last wild-card spot.

When the Red Sox traveled to Toronto at the start of July for a series against the Blue Jays, it wasn’t a stretch to say their season was on the line.

Yet the Sox rattled off a sweep at Rogers Centre. Then they came home and took two of three from the Rangers, and added another sweep of the Athletics.

Entering the second half of the season, the Red Sox are 48-43, just two games out of the third wild-card spot, and have a soft schedule immediately after the All-Star break.

Advertisement

How did the Red Sox get here?

▪ Offense. It was one of many question marks coming into the season, in part because there were so many new faces, some unproven. Many questioned if Masataka Yoshida would be able to adjust to high-spin velocity in the majors. He’s answered with a .316/.382/.492 line and 10 homers.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

While the offense had its up and downs, like Yoshida it answered a lot of the doubters, ranking in the top five in the majors in batting average (.263) and on-base percentage (.332), and in the top 10 in slugging (.427) and OPS (.760).

The approach has been led by Justin Turner, who is known for putting together relentless at-bats. His first season with the Sox has been everything the team envisioned, with Turner batting .288/.362/.462 with 13 homers. The put-the-ball-in-play game plan has worked out better for the Sox this season, mainly because they have skilled bat-to-ball guys, including Turner, who is hitting .352 with runners in scoring position; Alex Verdugo, who is having a career year; and Yoshida.

Advertisement

“We’re going to move the line, we’re going to keep grinding out at-bats, and we’re going to put the ball in play,” manager Alex Cora said at the start of the season, believing his offense would be better than expected.

▪ Defense. The departure of Xander Bogaerts and loss of Trevor Story to elbow surgery left a huge hole at shortstop. It’s a position the Sox thought they could fix temporarily with Kiké Hernández, also believing Adalberto Mondesi would return quickly from knee surgery. Yet Mondesi, who was acquired during the offseason, is still experiencing pain.

Meanwhile, Hernández struggled at shortstop, with 15 errors in the first half, 13 on throws. Christian Arroyo had a stint on the injured list, forcing the Red Sox to call on Enmanuel Valdez, a bat-first guy. The Sox finally thought they found some stability with Yu Chang at shortstop, but he went down with a hamate bone injury. The instability up the middle created a trickledown effect.

In some ways, it’s incredible that the Red Sox survived considering how bad they were defensively. They committed the second-most errors in the first half (64) in the majors, and were minus-16 in defensive runs saved, eighth-worst.

“We’ve got to keep preaching good defense, we’ve got to coach them. At the end, it’s on me,” Cora said back in June. “I’m the manager of this club, and we’ve been sloppy. So, it’s not about pointing fingers. The roster is the roster and we have to play better baseball.”

Advertisement

The Red Sox have gotten the most out of Verdugo, who has become one of the better defensive outfielders in the game. Jarren Duran, a key piece in the first half, has tapped into his potential, in the outfield and at the plate. Adam Duvall is serviceable in center and right but seems like a better option in left when the team wants to hide Yoshida, who is a below-average defender and should be a DH.

The Red Sox will be getting Story back soon. The shortstop said he will go out on a rehab assignment shortly after the break. That’s good news because the first half defense wasn’t easy to watch.

▪ Base running. The Red Sox had just 52 stolen bases last year. They have 61 already this season. First-year first base coach Kyle Hudson is a huge reason why.

“The whole group has taken advantage of his knowledge and we’ve been a lot better as far as being efficient,” Cora said.

Hudson studies video, looking for hints to give to his runners regarding pitchers’ tendencies. The new rules, including bigger bases and a limited number of times a pitcher can throw over to first, have helped. But attention to detail has been the key.

It has helped unlock Duran, who has 17 stolen bases and has been caught just once.

More importantly, the Sox are just a smarter team on the bases. Last season, they would often run into outs. Now, they know when to take the extra bag, spearheaded by Duran, who leads the team with 27 doubles, with at least 10 the direct result of his speed.

Advertisement

▪ Pitching. Corey Kluber was the Opening Day starter. Yet after nine starts and a 6.26 ERA, he was moved to the bullpen. After six relief outings and a 9.45 ERA, he was placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. The rotation was built on the backs of maybes and potential. Maybe Chris Sale can stay healthy. Maybe Garrett Whitlock is a starter. Maybe James Paxton can pitch at an elite level again. Maybe Tanner Houck will finally tap into his potential. Maybe Brayan Bello can develop and thrive at the big league level.

Two of those maybes turned out to be hits. Bello has a 3.04 ERA in 14 starts and has emerged. Paxton, the headliner, has dominated opponents with a 2.73 ERA in 10 starts. Other than some knee soreness, Paxton has been healthy. Sale, Whitlock, and Houck, however, are all on the injured list.

The Red Sox have been forced into bullpen games, and the numbers in their one loss to the Rangers detailed how much they have been reeling on the starting pitching front. Rangers starters had 43 outings of at least six innings, fifth-most in baseball at the time. By comparison, the Red Sox had 28, the seventh-fewest. Additionally, the Red Sox had 25 starts of four innings or fewer, which was the fourth-most in baseball. The bullpen has been forced to cover 355⅔ innings, the seventh-most in the big leagues. That’s not sustainable in the second half.

Advertisement

The late-inning bullpen structure with Chris Martin in the eighth and Kenley Jansen in the ninth has worked. Jansen was an All-Star, racking up 19 saves with a 3.23 ERA. Martin (1.57 ERA) has been lights-out, going 12 consecutive outings (11 innings) without allowing a run. The Sox have gotten boosts from Josh Winckowski and Nick Pivetta as long relievers after the pair struggled to be starters, especially Pivetta. Lefthander Brennan Bernardino has been a nice find. And despite the number of innings, the bullpen has remained respectable, posting a 3.90 ERA.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.