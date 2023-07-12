Many athletes say they play for the love of the game. These five prove it.

Consider this: There are other teams in the area that you can enjoy watching that provide great entertainment value for a fraction of the price. These athletes play for the love of the game, because they work second jobs just to make ends meet.

New England Free Jack Cam Davidowicz gives a calf a ride back to the barn at Crescent Farm. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

When Cam Davidowicz isn’t pursuing his dream of playing professional rugby with the New England Free Jacks, he’s getting down and dirty at Crescent Farm in Haverhill. Davidowicz, a strapping Paul Bunyanesque figure, picks the pumpkins, bales the hay, and feeds the cows on the 400-acre farm that has been in his family for four generations.

He fell in love with rugby while playing at Whittier Tech in Haverhill in 2015.

“There was no professional rugby when I was in high school,” he says. “I first started thinking about playing professional rugby and making something out of it when I was in college [at Plymouth State].” He has also played for the Essex County Bulldogs and the Mystic River Rugby Club.

The Free Jacks loved his hustle. He was the first guy they invited to camp after COVID. He made the team and quickly became a fan favorite.

But can he make a living out of it? He laughs. “I would say no.”

Asked his salary, the flanker shrugs.

“Not much” he says. “It’s pretty tough. It’s fun, but you’ve got to do it while you’re young. But hopefully in the future I hope it grows into something that people can make a living at.”

But the job has its perks, of sorts. Last November, he was the grand marshal for Haverhill’s “Santa’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Party” parade.

Davidowicz, 27, says his background in farming is great training for professional rugby.

“In farming, you’ve got the work ethic of always being ready to work the whole time. You’ve got work attitude, work ethic, and physicality,” he says. “The physicality working around the farm, of working with cows, is like not giving up on your teammates. It transitions into rugby.”

He is an ambassador for the game, and says the low salaries end up being good for fans.

“Tickets are cheap. Beers are cheap,” he says. “You’re supporting local athletes in your local stadium [Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy]. They put us up for six months, which is nice. We’re trying to grow the game.

“My dream is to make it to the USA team, to go and travel and play other countries.”

Money isn’t everything, Davidowicz says. “It’s worth it to me. I think it’s worth it for anyone to follow your dreams, especially when you are young. There’s always going to be time to make money, but youth and being able to play a sport is only around for a certain amount of time. So as long as I’m young and still able to play, I’m going to be chasing it as long as I can. I’m having fun doing what I love.”

A real life-saver

Recently, Meghara McManus, 24, recorded a save. Not for the Boston Pride, as a forward on the women’s hockey team, but at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she is a registered nurse.

When an alarm started beeping, McManus dashed into a hospital room as if she had the puck on a breakaway. The patient was passed out, her oxygen mask on the floor.

“She was not responding,” says McManus, who pressed the code button, triggering a rapid response. “A lot of people showed up. It was just one of those moments that you realize that whenever you’re going to walk into a room, you just don’t know what you’re going to get.”

McManus provided aid, and the team eventually revived the patient. McManus works the 7 a.m.-to-7 p.m. shift. She acknowledges she’s exhausted when she heads home to Milton.

“Around 7:15, I hop on the Red Line, I go home, grab a quick bite to eat, and then I drive to practice,” she says. “So usually in between, I like to listen to country [music], pop, and I kind of regroup in my mind. And then once I walk into the locker room, I like to leave my day at work and focus on the people that are in front of me.”

McManus says her jobs are surprisingly similar and the adrenaline rush is the same.

“It’s all about teamwork,” she says. ”Here you can’t do anything by yourself. You can’t take care of a patient by yourself. It’s the whole team experience.”

Although professional women’s hockey salaries are on the rise, McManus makes three times more as a nurse. She believes the huge salary disparity between the NHL and women’s hockey will change.

“I do not resent them,” she says. “I just think that once women’s hockey and women’s sports grows and grows and gets more visibility, I think it’ll be all the sweeter 10 years down the line, when players can make a livable wage.

“I’m super lucky to be able to do two things that I really enjoy. I’m lucky to have two professions. I think a lot of people really value what I do, and I definitely take a lot of pride in both.”

Can’t be stopped

Women's football players pay $750 to cover fees for paying the officials and the stadium, and hotel expenses. They also pay for their own flights and meals. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The worst hit Boston Renegades linebacker Melisa Cadet took was not on the field.

The Burlington police officer was working a night detail on Route 93 when a drunk driver plowed into her cruiser. She sustained a concussion and injuries to her neck, back, hips, and ankle. It was just a few days after the Renegades won their fourth consecutive Women’s Football Alliance championship in Canton, Ohio.

But when the following season opened in late April, Cadet was right back on the field.

“That’s not going to stop me from playing something that I love and enjoy,” she says. “It’s been in my DNA all my life, football. I don’t know how long I have in it, but when I walk away, it’s going to be a decision I’m fully happy and content with. I’m just going to give it all I’ve got and see where my body takes me.”

Women’s football is far from lucrative. The players pay $750 to cover the officials and the stadium, and hotel expenses. They also pay for their own flights and meals.

“It does take a good chunk of money out of our pockets, but it’s well worth it for me for the experience and the closeness we have as a team,” says Cadet. “The bond, you’re not going to find that anywhere.”

Usually, the women travel to road games on their own, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft let the Renegades use his team’s plane to go to the championship game.

“It was kind of surreal,” Cadet says. “The seats were big and plush and you can relax. That was amazing.”

She says the Burlington Police Department has been supportive with regard to her schedule. “My coworkers, they get all rah-rah and amped up, and they love watching the games. By the time I get through one of my games, my phone is filled with texts from them saying, like, ‘Look at those hits that you made, those tackles.’ So, they’ve been super supportive.”

The Ultimate experience

Brendan McCann, 26, is a handler (like a quarterback) for the Boston Glory of the American Ultimate Disc League, which has 24 teams.

But he has a loftier goal: Replace chemotherapy and help cure cancer. His day job is as a process engineer at Lonza Biologics, a healthcare solutions company, working in cell therapy.

“I don’t go around advertising to people that I’m a [semi-]pro athlete, because then it’s like, ‘Why are you working here?’ But, yeah, I do pride myself on it,” says McCann.

He makes $125 a game for the Glory, plus perks.

“The free travel is the biggest one,” says McCann. “That’s bigger than any game checks.”

So when he came to work on a recent Monday with a cut on his forehead, he had some explaining to do.

“I dove for a disc and I slid headfirst into bushes and I scraped me pretty good. I came up bloody and yeah, felt a little tougher for it.”

Suiting up for work at Lonza is an arduous process. To get into the lab McCann wears a mask, gloves, gown, boots, and protective glasses as he transfers between locked chambers. The rules are strict because contamination could be deadly.

There’s a lot of pressure in his day job, and playing disc provides much-needed relief.

“It’s fun,” he says. “Chasing a championship and playing at the most elite level there is something I’d be doing anyways. It’s the most competitive, it’s the most cutthroat, it’s the most intense. And I’m drawn to that.”

McCann doesn’t resent the fact that some sports pay more in meal money than he gets in salary.

“I think in the grand scheme of things, Ultimate is still pretty fledgling in its progression,” he says. “Would I like to make more? Absolutely. But I don’t just do it for the money.”

He acknowledges that Ultimate athletes get disrespected because of stereotypes going back to the ‘60s.

“There’s the stereotype of, like, hippie, stoner, disc golfer type. It doesn’t bother me,” he says. “I think it’s going to continue to gain in popularity. As research on football concussions comes out, I think a lot of people are going to be looking for alternatives for their children to play.”

Chasing a dream

Isaac Zico, a Massachusetts Pirates wide receiver and kick returner, doesn’t like the way the team van sounds, grinding along the Massachusetts Turnpike.

“I’m saying, like, if you don’t fix the whining noise, it’s going to take a lumberjack to turn the wheel,” he says. “In football, the little things matter, and with cars, if you don’t fix the little problems while you can, it’s a lot like football — ignore a little problem and it’s going to get worse.”

He pulls into a garage in Newton and his mechanic friends let him inspect the van.

Zico is a dynamo. In two minutes, he realizes there’s no power steering fluid. In 10 minutes, they are ready to roll.

In the offseason, he works as a mechanic in his native Atlanta.

Zico, 27, went to community college and then had a stellar career at Purdue. He was an undrafted rookie with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and played in a few preseason games.

In an August preseason game against Los Angeles, he was targeted three times and made three receptions. And then he was cut.

“Making it to the NFL and running out of the tunnel of a game; that’s like a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he says. “Most guys in college, they either get hurt, something bad happened, and they end up not making it, and the 1 percent of guys that do end up making it to the NFL, it’s like an eye-opening experience.”

He earns $225 a game, plus housing accommodations, flights, and meals. Not enough to live on, but he still keeps his eye on the ball.

Two Massachusetts Pirates recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons, and Zico says, “I haven’t given up on my dream. When I was playing in 2019, that was my rookie year. Rookie minimum was $505,000. So now it’s $795,000.”

“It humbles you in the long run. I’m happy to be here, to be honest. This is just another opportunity to showcase my talent and possibly make it somewhere again. I’ll definitely get back at some point. Hopefully, it’s not too long.”

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.