Patriots, Germany’s men’s soccer team will host each other this fall

Then, the Patriots will train at the German Football Association campus ahead of their game against the Colts at Frankfurt Stadium on Nov. 12.

Gillette Stadium will welcome the German team the week leading up to its friendly against the United States on Oct. 14 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Hartford.

The Patriots and Germany’s men’s national soccer team will host each other this fall, as both have plans to play games abroad.

“Over the past few years, we have been in close contact with clubs from the NFL, collaborating and sharing best practices with each other,” Dr. Holger Blask, managing director of the German Football Association, said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with one of the NFL’s most successful franchises. The New England Patriots have dominated their sport over the past two decades and have contributed to the global growth in the popularity of American football.

“We look forward to traveling to the United States in October and using the Foxborough training facility to prepare for our match in New England. While there, we will continue to collaborate with the Kraft family and the New England Patriots, as we stand to benefit greatly from the experiences of a global franchise, both on and off the field.”

Patriots-Colts will be New England’s fourth international game, following two in London (2009, 2012) and one in Mexico City (2017).

In December 2021, the NFL awarded the Patriots Germany as their official “international home marketing area.” Last spring, the Patriots also picked up Austria and Switzerland. The goal of these formal designations from the NFL is for teams to expand their fan bases and continue to grow their brands abroad.

