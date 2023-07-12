Patriots owner Robert Kraft again a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, a longtime executive for the Patriots, is also a semifinalist. Kilroy held multiple titles over his nearly four-decade tenure with the team.

The Hall’s 12-person coach/contributor committee announced Wednesday that 29 semifinalists will advance to the next round of consideration for the Class of 2024. Other owners under consideration are: Bud Adams, who founded the Houston Oilers; Ralph Hay, who owned the Canton Bulldogs; Virginia McCaskey, who is the principal owner of the Chicago Bears; Art Modell, who owned the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens; and Art Rooney Jr., who owns the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is once again a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

The other coaches and contributors under consideration are Roone Arledge, C.O. Brocato, Tom Coughlin, Alex Gibbs, Mike Holmgren, Eddie Kotal, Elmer Layden, Jerry Markbreit, Rich McKay, John McVay, Buddy Parker, Carl Peterson, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, Jerry Seeman, George Seifert, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Seymour Siwoff, Lloyd Wells, and John Wooten.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The committee will meet to select 12 finalists, who will be announced on July 27, and then meet again on Aug. 15 to select its one inductee.

Kraft was among the 12 finalists last year. Of the 18 owners in the Hall of Fame, eight were inducted while still active. Jerry Jones (Dallas Cowboys) is the lone active owner enshrined in the Hall.

The seniors committee also announced its list of 31 semifinalists for the Class of 2024. Each semifinalist played his last game no later than the 1998 season.

Stanley Morgan played 13 seasons with the Patriots and posted the most yards per reception (19.2) in NFL history among players with more than 500 career receptions and made four Pro Bowls. stan grossfeld

Stanley Morgan is the lone selection with Patriots ties. Morgan, a first-round pick in 1977, played wide receiver for 13 seasons in New England. He would be the 11th Patriots player to be enshrined.

The other 30 former players under consideration are: Ken Anderson, Ottis Anderson, Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Larry Brown, Mark Clayton, Charlie Conerly, Roger Craig, Henry Ellard, Randy Gradishar, Lester Hayes, Chris Hinton, Cecil Isbell, Joe Jacoby, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, Mike Kenn, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Albert Lewis, Jim Marshall, Clay Matthews Jr., Steve McMichael, Eddie Meador, Tommy Nobis, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Tasker, Otis Taylor, Everson Walls, and Al Wistert.

Advertisement

The 12-person seniors committee will also trim its list to 12 finalists, before selecting up to three for the Class of 2024.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.