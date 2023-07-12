The Red Sox will spend part of spring training in the Dominican Republic next season.

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is from the Dominican Republic.

The Sox are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Rays in Santo Domingo on March 9-10. The games will be played at Estadio Quisqueya in the heart of the city. The 14,469-seat stadium is the home field for Licey and Leones of the Dominican Winter League.

Both the Sox (Brayan Bello, Rafael Devers) and Rays (Wander Franco, Manuel Margot) have several prominent players from the Dominican Republic.





