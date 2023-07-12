Ryan Downes delivers knockout blow in a playoff at Massachusetts Amateur

The 17-year-old from Longmeadow took second place in last year’s tournament, losing to champion Connor Willett, 4 and 2.

A birdie on the first playoff hole did the trick, earning Downes a spot in the quarterfinals of the 115th Massachusetts Amateur at Essex Country Club.

After trading blows with Ethan Whitney through 18 holes of match play, Ryan Downes needed a knockout punch Wednesday.

Also through to the quarterfinal are John Broderick, Jake Shuman, Jack Boulger, Matthew Naumec, Xaverian’s Joseph Lenane, C.J. Winchenbaugh, and Joe Harney.

Broderick, of Wellesley, followed up Tuesday’s record-breaking performance — the Vanderbilt sophomore shot a course-record 62 — with a 2-and-1 win over Brian Higgins.

Naumec, a former captain of Boston College’s golf team, is the only player other than Downes to have appeared in last year’s Massachusetts Amateur quarterfinal, where he fell to Downes, 2 and 1.

Thursday’s quarterfinals begin at 7:30 a.m.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.