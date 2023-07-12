Ryan Downes delivers knockout blow in a playoff at Massachusetts Amateur

After trading blows with Ethan Whitney through 18 holes of match play, Ryan Downes needed a knockout punch Wednesday.
A birdie on the first playoff hole did the trick, earning Downes a spot in the quarterfinals of the 115th Massachusetts Amateur at Essex Country Club.
The 17-year-old from Longmeadow took second place in last year’s tournament, losing to champion Connor Willett, 4 and 2.
Ryan Downes & Ethan Whitney traded haymakers in the round of 16. Downes birdied the first playoff hole to advance.#MassGolf | #MassAm pic.twitter.com/RJZhSQ5h7B— Mass Golf (@PlayMassGolf) July 12, 2023
Also through to the quarterfinal are John Broderick, Jake Shuman, Jack Boulger, Matthew Naumec, Xaverian’s Joseph Lenane, C.J. Winchenbaugh, and Joe Harney.
Broderick, of Wellesley, followed up Tuesday’s record-breaking performance — the Vanderbilt sophomore shot a course-record 62 — with a 2-and-1 win over Brian Higgins.
Naumec, a former captain of Boston College’s golf team, is the only player other than Downes to have appeared in last year’s Massachusetts Amateur quarterfinal, where he fell to Downes, 2 and 1.
Thursday’s quarterfinals begin at 7:30 a.m.
