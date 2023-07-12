Sprinter Jasper Philipsen earns fourth stage win at this year’s Tour de France

MOULINS, France — Belgian sprinter Jasper Philipsen posted his fourth stage win at this year’s Tour de France on Wednesday, taking his career tally to six.

Even without the help of leadout man Mathieu van der Poel, the Alpecin–Deceuninck rider proved strongest in the frenetic last kilometer of Stage 11 from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins in central France.

With van der Poel not taking part in the sprint, Philipsen navigated his way through traffic at an average speed of 65.6 kilometers per hour (40.8 miles per hour) in the last kilometer to join Mark Cavendish as the only active rider with at least four stage wins in a single Tour.