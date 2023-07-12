US men’s soccer team stunned by Panama in a shootout in the Gold Cup semifinals

After beating Canada on penalty kicks in Sunday’s quarterfinal, the US went to a second shootout for the first time in a Gold Cup.

Iván Anderson scored his first international goal in the ninth minute of extra time, and Jesús Ferreira tied the score for the US six minutes later.

SAN DIEGO — Adalberto Carrasquilla converted the decisive penalty kick after Cristian Roldan failed to convert his attempt, and Panama beat the defending champion United States, 5-4, in a shootout after a 1-1 tie on Wednesday night to reach the CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico or Jamaica.

Panama reached the final for the third time after losing to the US in 2005 and 2013. Mexico played Jamaica at Las Vegas later Wednesday.

The US, a seven-time winner of the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, failed to reach the final for the first time since losing to Jamaica in a 2015 semifinal.

The game marked the finale of B.J. Callaghan, who led the US to five wins, one loss and one draw as the Americans’ second interim coach this year. Gregg Berhalter returns for the Sept. 9 exhibition against Uzbekistan.

American Cade Cowell hit a post about 20 seconds in and that was the closest to a goal until Panama went ahead nine minutes into extra time. Carrasquilla played a through pass to Anderson, who was kept onside by DeAndre Yedlin. Anderson took a touch and played the ball past onrushing goalkeeper Matt Turner, then kicked the ball into the open net for his first international goal.

Ferreira scored six minutes later after Matt Miazga played a long pass to Jordan Morris, who headed the ball into the penalty area. Ferreira volleyed the ball with his right shin from 16 yards past the outstretched left hand of a diving Orlando Mosquera for his 15th international goal, his seventh of the tournament

With the US going first in the shootout, Ferreira was stopped by Mosquera.

Fidel Escobar and Ismael Díaz beat Turner, while Djordje Mihailovic and Morris were successful for the US. Turner dived to his left to stop Christian Martínez and Julian Gressel and Miazga converted around Édgar Bárcenas successful kick for Panama, leaving the US ahead, 4-3.

Cecilio Waterman tied the score with Panama’s fifth shot, Mosquera dived right to parry Roldan’s attempt and Carrasquilla put his shot inside Turner’s right post.

