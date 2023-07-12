Russia’s threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security

Russian officials repeatedly say there are no grounds for extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is up for its fourth renewal Monday. It’s something they have threatened before — then have twice gone on to extend the deal for two months instead of the four months outlined in the agreement.

Turkey and the UN negotiated the breakthrough accord last summer to ease a global food crisis, along with a separate agreement with Russia to facilitate shipments of its food and fertilizer. Moscow insists it’s still facing hurdles, though data shows it has been exporting record amounts of wheat.

LONDON — Concerns are growing that Russia will not extend a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger, with ships no longer heading to the war-torn country’s Black Sea ports and food exports dwindling.

The UN and others are striving to keep the fragile deal intact, with Ukraine and Russia both major suppliers of wheat, barley, vegetable oil, and other food products that countries in Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia rely on. It has allowed Ukraine to ship 32.8 million metric tons (36.2 million tons) of grain, more than half of it to developing nations.

The deal has helped lower global prices of food commodities like wheat after they surged to record highs following the invasion last year, but that relief has not reached kitchen tables.

Russia’s exit would cut off a source for World Food Program aid for countries at risk of famine, including Somalia, Ethiopia, and Afghanistan, and compound food security problems in vulnerable places struggling with conflict, economic crisis, and drought.

The amount of grain leaving Ukraine has already dropped, with Russia accused of slowing joint inspections of ships by Russian, Ukrainian, UN, and Turkish officials and refusing to allow more vessels to join the initiative.

Average daily inspections — meant to ensure vessels carry only food and not weapons that could aid either side — have fallen from a peak of 11 in October to just over two in June.

That has led to a decline in grain exports, from a high of 4.2 million metric tons in October to 1.3 million in May, a low for the year-old initiative. They rose to 2 million in June as shipment sizes grew.

If the deal isn't extended, “the countries that had relied on Ukraine for their imports are going to have to look at other sources for imports, very likely Russia, which is something that I imagine Russia was intending,” said Caitlin Welsh, director of the Global Food and Water Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The UN has been negotiating with Russia, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sending a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin this week about further implementing Moscow’s agreement, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday.

UN trade chief Rebeca Grynspan told reporters that the UN proposal involves finding a way to enable Russia to carry out global financial transactions for its food and fertilizer shipments.

Grynspan wanted to go to Moscow this week to push for renewal of the deal, but when asked whether she was going, she replied, “It doesn’t seem so.”