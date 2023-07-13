In Ann Beattie’s ‘Onlookers,’ the complacency of a college town comes up against reality

In a 2017 piece for The New Yorker, on the heels of Charlottesville’s notorious Unite the Right rally that sparked bloody assaults and led to a counter-protester’s homicide, University of Virginia alumna Jia Tolentino depicted the town as “green and idyllic … a community that manages to embody the honeyed ease of a small Southern enclave while modeling the progressive advancement of a liberal city.” But Tolentino suggested there was a canker in the rose, bound up with the prominent statue of Robert E. Lee and other signifiers of white supremacy; and it’s that problematic Charlottesville that Ann Beattie explores in “Onlookers,” her supple, superb collection of linked stories.

A former professor of creative writing at UVA, Beattie remains an icon for those of us who studied there, a touchstone for the idealism that blankets a college town. Here you can discourse on Hemingway and Diane Arbus while sipping a glass of pricey French wine, The New York Times delivered right to your door. Unite the Right jarred the community from its complacency.

For the most part the rally and its aftermath are a backdrop in “Onlookers”; Beattie’s characters carry on with their routines, organizing dinner parties and planting tulip bulbs, occasionally alluding to the removals of statues locally and also in Richmond, capital of the Confederacy. Beattie evokes Charlottesville in granular detail — Bodo’s Bagels, luxe apartment buildings ringing the bricked-in downtown mall, traffic jams on West Main, Market Street Park née Emancipation Park née Lee Park — and the blue-collar folks on the outside, seething with resentment. These tensions are real, no matter how much the elites who dine at the Boar’s Head ignore them.

Beattie views Charlottesville as a microcosm for the racism and classism alive and well throughout the country. In “Nearby,” Rochelle, an instructor in UVA’s lauded MFA program, tends to her infirm lawyer husband in their penthouse; a run-in with a poor student forces her to confront her own insular privilege: “The Boar’s Head was so stuffy, her ACAC workout repetitive, and this place — this spacious condo — wasn’t Valhalla … (Why was she feeling sorry for herself? She’d never, ever admit that, just as no Alice Munro character would confess such a thing, though those women’s sorrow was like gum they’d stepped in … cringeworthy in spite of how ordinary it was.)”

Like Munro, Beattie writes long, a cumulative, cautious technique that seems an act of defiance in our Twitter-manic age. “Pegasus,” for instance, verges on a novella. Ginny quarantines with Robbie, the elderly father of her fiancé, Darcy, who’s stuck in Tokyo, recording Shakespeare performances for a YouTube channel. Beattie’s parentheses enhance her characters’ inner lives, contrarian thoughts creeping into their minds. When Robbie can’t recall where he parked his car, Ginny retrieves it, assuring him that she, too, is forgetful; she relates an anecdote about how she’d once left behind a sack of groceries in Brooklyn. Consider how Beattie embeds dialogue within the narrative flow: “It had still been in the parking lot when she returned. A pigeon had pecked open a bag of beet chips (‘Never heard of them. I’d like to give them a try’) … when she opened the door it flew off … She felt sure that if the pigeon had been dexterous enough, it would have flashed her the evil eye over its shoulder (‘A shoulder? I’m not an ornithologist, but I remember a bit about bird anatomy!’) She liked talking to Robbie … She confessed to him that when she was a teenager, she’d shoplifted. (‘Books about vengeful birds, was it?’)”

“In the Great Southern Tradition” skewers the local gentry as Confederate generals along Richmond’s Monument Avenue teeter into oblivion. “Alice Orr” recounts the peculiar vibes of a young woman’s aunt and an Arbus photo’s impact on a family. A nursing home glimpsed in one story serves as the setting for another. In Beattie’s hands, masks and social distancing mold into metaphors — “It was difficult to believe that masks would ever disappear, let alone be collected as artifacts of a particular time” — as she rotates her interlocking cast, passing around the microphone so that all have their say.

Beattie’s fond of “gesture,” both noun and verb, and fusses unnecessarily over Charlottesville’s grid of streets and cafés. There’s a blurry, off-center quality to her characters; they don’t always reveal what we need to know. And yet her elegance offsets these cosmetic flaws, unpacking subtle variance between onlookers and bystanders: the former is more complicit, gazing on an unjust world while failing to intervene.

This theme emerges forcefully in her two finest stories, which conclude the collection. The proper Southern lady in “Monica, Headed Home” muses on hypocrisies unleashed by COVID and the clashes near Lee Park, seeing in herself and her fellow citizens “a nation of joking, unreflective people.” The middle-aged nurse in “The Bubble,” on a quest to help a disabled young man, navigates an evening of weird adventures and arrives at an epiphany: “A rainbow flag flew from the building on the corner, and here she was, driving through the town about which it was said — more with envy than as a put-down — that it existed in a bubble. But in Lee Park that bubble had popped.”

Tethered to the university, Beattie’s Charlottesville is a mirage, a civilized oasis amid the rolling hills and horse farms and erudite conversations. Tiki torches held aloft, Unite the Right exposed cracks in the town’s decorous façade. “Onlookers” is a candid look outward and inward, reflecting masterfully on selfhood and community.

