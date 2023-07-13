Author readings around Boston July 16-22

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY, JULY 16
- Ashli White (”Revolutionary Things: Material Culture & Politics in the Late Eighteenth-Century Atlantic World”) discusses her book at 6 p.m virtually and in person at the Massachusetts Historical Society. (Tickets are free for Massachusetts Historical Society members; visitor tickets are $10.)
MONDAY, JULY 17
- Bev Boisseau Stohl (”Chomsky & Me”) is in conversation with Christopher Lydon at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Sarafina El-Badry Nance (”Starstruck: A Memoir of Astrophysics and Finding Light in the Dark”) is in conversation with Sasha Sagan at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. Registration requested.
- Adrienne Brodeur (”Little Monsters”) introduces her latest novel at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
TUESDAY, JULY 18
- Bev Boisseau Stohl (“Chomsky & Me”) discusses her memoir at 7 p.m. at the Watertown Public Library at an event hosted by Belmont Books.
- Leah Myers (”Thinning Blood: A Memoir of Family, Myth, and Identity”) is in conversation with Kaitlin B. Curtice at 6 p.m. virtually via the Boston Public Library and the New England Historic Genealogical Society.
- Julia Bryan Thomas (”The Radcliffe Ladies’ Reading Club”) discusses her book virtually at 7 p.m. for the July Virtual Book Club at Titcomb’s Bookshop. Preregistration required.
- Stephanie Schorow (”A Boston Harbor Islands Adventure: The Great Brewster Journal of 1891″) discusses her book at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Ann Beattie (”Onlookers”) discusses her new short story collection at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Laura Trethewey (”The Deepest Map: The High-Stakes Race to Chart the World’s Oceans”) is in conversation with Jeffrey Marlow at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Stephen Kiernan (”The Glass Chateau”) is in conversation with best-selling author Jenna Blum at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
- Literary translators Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda and Allison Markin Powell (”Kappa” by Ryunosuke Akutagawa) are in conversation with translator and scholar Anna Zielinska-Elliott at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. Registration required.
- Richard Hoffman (”People Once Real”), Martha McCollough (”Wolf Hat Iron Shoes”), and Gloria Monaghan (”Cormorant on the Strand”) read their work, with an introduction byeditor, Eileen Cleary, at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Bookshop. (Tickets are $5-$10.)
- Colson Whitehead (”Crook Manifesto”) is in conversation with Namwali Serpell at 7 p.m. at Memorial Church at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store. (Tickets are $40 including a copy of the book)
- Rachel Cantor (”Half Life of a Stolen Sister”) is in conversation with Dawn Tripp at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
THURSDAY, JULY 20
- Samuel Shem (”Our Hospital”) presents his latest book at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Robert Finch (”The Outer Beach: A Thousand-Mile Walk on Cape Cod’s Atlantic Shore”) will discuss his book at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Daniel Silva (”The Collector”) discusses his book at 5 p.m. at Wellesley Books. (Tickets are $35 including a copy of the book.)
- Will Schutt (”Westerly: Volume 107”), Keith Jones (”Echo’s Errand”), Adam Scheffler (”Heartworm”), and Debora Kuan (”Xing”) will read their work at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Robert P. Ottone (”The Vile Thing We Created”), Aquino Loayza (”Deep”), Cat Scully (”Jennifer Strange”), and Curtis M. Lawson (”It’s a Bad, Bad, Bad, Bad World”) lead a horror panel at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books.
SATURDAY, JULY 22
- Eddie Neal (”Urban Workers”) discusses his book at 2 p.m. at the Roslindale branch of the Boston Public Library.
