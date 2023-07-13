Didn’t make the ‘Barbie’ movie premiere? Celebrate your Barbie dolls.

Orson Welles once compared making a film to playing with “the biggest electric train set any boy ever had.” Of course Welles never played with Barbies growing up.

The movie, hitting theaters July 21 and starring Margot Robbie as the iconic Mattel doll, has already saturated the media with a relentless marketing campaign, Barbiecore fashion trends and viral videos, and multiple Barbie-inspired products: an electric toothbrush and whitening toothpaste, sneakers, suitcases, and pool floats, to name a few. There’s also a line of “Barbie the Movie” dolls. (So far, no such line for “Oppenheimer.”)

As intense as “Barbie” marketing has been, the movie’s strongest selling point is also its simplest: brand awareness. Love her or hate her (for many of us, it’s more complicated than that), you know her. And even if you never coveted her in a toy store aisle, or cut her hair, or carted her and her friends off to some yard sale in the sky, you probably know someone who has.

1959 Teenage Fashion Model Barbie doll. Mattel

We asked our newsroom colleagues to share their experiences over the years with the Barbie brand — and received stories about Ken (a.k.a. “just Ken”), Christie (the first Black “Barbie” doll, debuted in 1968), a beloved Barbie sports car, and more.

—BROOKE HAUSER AND ODIE HENDERSON

The "Christie" doll from 1969. Mattel

My Barbie was Christie growing up in the early 2000s. Every time I played with Christie, I made her exactly like my cool older sister, but with a career as a world-renowned fashion designer. My mom would let me cut up socks and doll clothes so that I could make the outfits in my imagination come to life. Although my designs never turned out great, I will never forget being able to live out my dream job as a kid through my favorite doll — who also looked like me and every woman around me.

—ADRIA WATSON

1979 Barbie and Ken dolls. Mattel

Poor Ken. In Barbie’s world, he ranked between “left shoe” and “pool slide” as her most important accessory. He had no dream house or car and was saddled with a wardrobe straight out of the International Male catalog.

But I’m happy to say that in my childhood home, in the 1970s, Ken found status, meaning, and love. He made his way from my sister’s Barbie collection into the welcoming embrace of my G.I. Joe action figure.

Joe, who had recently redecorated his camper (with my help) after an extended tour in Vietnam, was looking to share his abode on wheels with a new pal. Ken was more than happy for the companionship. They made a beautiful couple. Their adventures in my backyard included picking raspberries from the overgrown briar patch to make coulis for their cheesecake and gossiping about Barbie’s poor taste in satin jumpsuits.

They shared everything, even the single bed in Joe’s camper. Thankfully my sister never noticed Ken’s mysterious disappearance from her toy chest.

—CHRISTOPHER MUTHER

1978 Country Camper Barbie vehicle. Mattel

When I was growing up in the ‘90s in Karachi, Pakistan, Barbie was the elite toy my uncle brought me and my cousins from America. Once I moved to Canada a few years later, I could pick out my favorites from the store myself: Cool Clips Barbie had super-long hair and pink and blue color-changing hair clips I could put in my own hair, too.

Other faves were an Indian Barbie in a sari; two princess Barbies (accidentally bought a duplicate) where one was the evil twin because I messed up her hair; and another Barbie that came with a cat that could pee in a litter box. My beloved dolls are still stored in a large bin at my parents’ house. Its blue lid hasn’t served as a pool in nearly two decades.

—SAHAR FATIMA

A miniature VIP ticket that came with one Barbie doll is an example of the extremely tiny accessories that often accompany the popular toys — and get easily lost. Steve Annear

I’d mostly avoided “Barbie” interactions for 38 years, having grown up in a household in the 1980s and ′90s with two boys who loved “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Ghostbusters.” But now that I have a 5-year-old daughter, who has become enamored of the dolls after they were gifted to her one birthday, there is a large pink house inside my tiny apartment that takes up most of our living room. There are also Barbies lying half-clothed in the tub, and Barbies spilling out of a basket now affectionately known as the Barbie Basket.

My Barbie voice during playtime is high-pitched and subpar, and my patience for locating the teeny-tiny accessories — a VIP ticket the size of a tick; rogue sneakers and little pet turtles; a minuscule chalk bag for Sport Climbing Barbie — when my daughter loses them is waning. Luckily, she also likes Ninja Turtles.

—STEVE ANNEAR

1962 Barbie Dreamhouse. Mattel

I didn’t really have Barbies growing up. My older sister had one — “Kissing Barbie,” with a button on her back you could push to make smooching noises — but my doll of choice was Strawberry Shortcake. I was (and am!) more interested in cakes and pies than bust measurements and clothes, and Strawberry Shortcake dolls also came with animal familiars, which was a draw for me.

I did play with Kissing Barbie because our stock of dolls was limited (toys were a lot more expensive in the ′80s), but she always looked extremely out of place in our shoebox dollhouse with her weeny outfits. A lot of our play plotlines involved making Barbie the scapegoat for everything that went wrong, or casting her as an airhead, or marrying her to Strawberry Shortcake’s evil nemesis, the Purple Pieman. I don’t think I ever thought of her as a standard of beauty — blond, for some unfair reason, was synonymous with stupidity to us, and being smart was important in our family.

—FRANCIE LIN

1978 Ken doll. Mattel

In 1978 I was living my best 5-year-old life, peacefully at play with Matchbox cars — until Barbie busted into my life in a riot of pink.

Our neighbor’s Dreamhouse became my obsession. Mom noticed and tried to curb my interest. Traditional gender roles and aggressive masculinity were tenets of family life.

Buying Ken was her wish for me to be bullied less. Instead he became my ticket into the Dreamhouse, where I abandoned him for Barbie.

—OMAR VEGA

From left, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken, Ryan Gosling as Ken, and Ncuti Gatwa as Ken in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Barbie." Warner Bros. Pictures

I recall feeling a sense of pride around not typically playing with Barbie dolls as a child. With an older brother and mostly male friends, I’d always wanted to be “one of the boys,” hence my rejection of the feminine toy. But now, in adulthood, I find myself eager for the release of the “Barbie” movie in all its hot-pink frivolousness. I am a child of the early 2000s, so Barbie is my birthright, and I can’t wait to shamelessly, finally, unwrap her.

Margot Robbie as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ "Barbie." Warner Bros. Pictures

—DANA GERBER

Barbie was not part of my childhood in the 1970s. However, she’s part of my life now. I played Drag Queen Bingo at New York’s Stonewall Inn a few Mondays ago. I won a round! The drag queen mocked my film critic job — ”your mother must be so proud!” — and my prize was a Disney Princess Barbie. I chose Princess Tiana, because her movie has a character named Mama Odie. I never win anything, so I’m keeping this doll!

—ODIE HENDERSON

Ashlee Korlach drives a pink Barbie Corvette around a cul-de-sac as her father watches. Ashlee Korlach

When I was the perfect age to drive a bright pink, toddler-sized Barbie Corvette, I was a Barbie girl through and through, cruising the cul-de-sac in style. There would be many dolls after them, but Barbies were the first dolls my sister and I had in the late ‘90s/early 2000s. I’ve gone through phases since then — like resenting Barbie, as a budding feminist — but I’ve come back to loving all things Barbie as I await the movie.

—ASHLEE KORLACH

1980 Black Barbie. Mattel

One of my early Barbie dolls was her friend Christie. She was Black, like me, but she was an adult who was long-legged, shapely, and glamorous. Christie had on a gown that Diana Ross or Donna Summer would wear and big ′70s feathered hair with a cool blond streak. I wanted to be Christie because she personified all the elegant and beautiful Black women I emulated.

Soon, I began to request Barbie dolls with careers that inspired me. I had a ballerina Barbie, a doctor Barbie, and a Day-to-Night Barbie. I also owned several Barbies who represented expansive diversity and beauty ideals that followed the trends of the times: Black Barbie (the very first “Black” Barbie doll with the Barbie name, released in 1980), the winking Western Barbie, and Magic Curl Barbie, whose hair went from curly afro to straight with the aid of a magic mist straightening powder.

I also owned many of her accessories that completed the promise of her fabulous adult life: her three-story townhouse, pink Corvette, pool, and Golden Palomino horse named Dallas. I saw my dolls going places and accomplishing big goals. Barbie was the mini-me — the me who was still yet to be.

Today, I still “play” with Barbie, only now I’m a doll collector. I purchase many of the limited-edition Barbie dolls, and I am also buying back the older, vintage Barbie dolls I had in my youth. After all these years, I still love Barbie.

—RONKE IDOWU REEVES

The box for a 1997 Happy Holidays Barbie that remains unopened. Marie Piard

I played with Barbie during the 1990s and was obsessed with all things Mattel. The doll aisle at Toys “R” Us was my fortress. I had her Jeep, Corvette, and Dreamhouse (I was that girl). In 1997, as a gift from Mom, I got a Happy Holidays Barbie. She was too perfect. Even as a kid, I knew it would one day be very special, so I did the impossible: I never opened the box. To calm my excitement about having her, I slit open a small section of the back panel so I could feel the red and gold dress with my pinky. I still have the mostly unopened box.

—MARIE PIARD

The 60th anniversary News Anchor Barbie poses in front of the linotype in the lobby of The Boston Globe, ready for a day of reporting with her microphone. Karissa Korman for The Boston Globe

My Slack picture is and has been a 60th-anniversary journalist Barbie. I have her at my desk. News Anchor Barbie came with a small microphone, heels, and a blue statement necklace (all things journalists need, clearly). I bought her as well as a tiny pink laptop, tiny pink iPhone, and tiny pink iPad. She also has a small Starbucks drink.

—MADDIE MORTELL

1961 Austin Healey Barbie car. Mattel

I pulled the dolls one by one from the box — festive, holiday Barbies to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Their gleaming faces were the idols of my childhood in the 1990s, early lessons in makeup and beauty. Constructing their lives became foundational for my love of narrative, a first foray into theater. Barbies cemented a decades-long friendship with the girl who lived down the street.

I held one out to my 5-year-old daughter, expectation and joy in the palm of my hand.

She eyed it warily.

“No thanks,” she said.

—JESSICA BARTLETT