Belinda Carlisle is still on the go-go-go

The tale of the “Our Lips Are Sealed” video tidily encapsulates the Go-Go’s and the band’s lead singer, Belinda Carlisle. The Go-Go’s were viewed as America’s sweethearts. Meanwhile, they were either drunk, coked up, or cranked on horse. Fans of the band know the story. It was the subject of everything from an episode of VH1′s “Behind the Music” to an acclaimed documentary.

When the Go-Go’s filmed the video for their 1982 hit “Our Lips Are Sealed,” the quintet, manically grinning in their thrift shop finery, capped the shoot by splashing in a fountain on Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards in Los Angeles. They did it hoping to get cuffed and hauled into police custody. Instead, they simply attracted a few curious stares and endeared themselves to their Gen X fans.

The story, first of the Go-Go’s, and then of Belinda Carlisle’s years as a solo artist, appeared to be finished, ending with the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 — a neatly told tale of the trajectory from punk pioneers to revered pop priestesses.

The end.

That is until Carlisle decided to write an epilogue. This spring, she released “Kismet,” her first English-language collection since 1996′s “A Woman & a Man.”

“Kismet” was born of a chance encounter between her son, Duke Mason, and songwriter Diane Warren, who’d been responsible for Carlisle’s 1988 hit “I Get Weak.” Their reunion was magic. The first single from the five-song EP is “Big Big Love,” an anthemic pop song that harkens back to the slick, sing-to-the-rafters tunes that Carlisle perfected during her late 1980s and early 1990s salad days as a solo artist.

“I thought that I had pretty much done everything that I’d wanted to do in my career,” Carlisle says on the phone from her home in Mexico City. “I thought my days of doing mainstream pop music were over because great material goes to younger artists, or artists that are charting. I’m 64 and I haven’t had a hit since 1997.”

But Warren had a batch of songs for Carlisle that the singer “freaked out” about. Shortly thereafter she found herself back in the studio.

We chatted with Carlisle about her career longevity, the future of the Go-Go’s, and her die-hard European fan base. She performs Friday at the Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis and Saturday at the South Shore Music Circus in Cohasset.

Q. Had you officially retired from music before “Kismet” came along?

A. There really wasn’t anything left for me to conquer. I’ve worked with some of the best songwriters in the world. I made some of the most iconic music out there. I was fine with it. These past couple of years were more about making up tour dates that had been postponed because of the pandemic. Then I was going to head into the mountains of Mexico and that’s it. Then, of course, it didn’t end up happening. I went to the studio to meet with [Diane Warren] more out of courtesy than anything else. I heard the songs, and I loved them. I was really surprised and humbled by the whole thing.

I think people can go on too long in this business. I’m very mindful of that. I’m quite happy that this is it, but I’m also not going to say never because I’ve said that too many times, and I’ve been proven wrong, so who knows?

Jane Wiedlin (left) and Belinda Carlisle perform with the Go-Go's. Melanie Nissen/Courtesy of SHOWTIME

Q. Did retiring from your solo career also mean that the Go-Go’s were done as well? The band has stopped and started so many times it’s hard to keep track.

A. Yes. It wasn’t a unanimous decision to end the Go-Go’s, but it was time. I’d been doing that for so long, plus balancing my solo music and my family. There are some very complicated dynamics in the Go-Go’s, and that’s how it’ll always be. Even if we’re not on great terms, we still love each other. It’s familial. More than half the band felt the same way I did. I think there’s something to be said for going out on top. That’s where I felt we were after we got into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Q. I don’t think a lot of people in the US are aware that your solo career has far eclipsed your fame with the Go-Go’s, particularly in Europe. I saw that you sold out the London Palladium earlier this year, and your setlist didn’t contain a single Go-Go’s song.

A. The Go-Go’s were known on a cult level outside of the States. My solo career is and always has been much, much bigger and more successful than the Go-Go’s. It’s different in the States where people know the band better, so I tailor my setlist depending on where I’m performing. At this point, switching gears between my songs and Go-Go’s songs feels pretty natural.

I just got off a UK tour that was sold out. The venues were about 3,000 to 5,000 capacity. But about 20 years ago I had such a fall from grace. I did a little UK tour and like 20 people showed up. I thought, “Oh my God, this is how it all ends.” I had a lot of issues going on at the time. But people still love these songs, and I have the privilege of singing them. I think there’s a real need for uplifting pop music

Q. It’s a tough question, but if you had to pick a favorite song from your discography, which would it be?

A. “Summer Rain” off of the “Runaway Horses” album. It’s my favorite song to sing live. In some countries there’s like a whole choreography and dance routine that the audience does to go along with it. I think the choreography started in Asia, or maybe Australia. But I love the string arrangement on the record. I like that it’s melancholy. I always gravitate to those songs.

Q. Will you teach the audience the “Summer Rain” choreography when you’re here?

A. If I can ever learn it, I’ll be happy to teach it.

Interview was edited and condensed.

BELINDA CARLISLE

At Cape Cod Melody Tent, Hyannis. July 14 at 8 p.m. $63.25-$119.25. www.melodytent.org. At South Shore Music Circus, Cohasset. July 15 at 8 p.m. $63.25-$119.25. themusiccircus.org

