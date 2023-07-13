Jayson Tatum joined Drake onstage at TD Garden concert

During Drake’s Wednesday concert at TD Garden, he brought a special guest onstage that struck a particularly popular note with the local crowd: Jayson Tatum.

“I got my brother Jayson Tatum with me,” Drake told the crowd.

Tatum was fittingly introduced to the soundtrack of Drake’s “Look What You Done.”

Tatum was even seen dancing a bit in a luxury suite at TD Garden, moving particularly to Drake’s hit songs “Way 2 Sexy” and “Headlines.”

It’s already been a busy offseason for the Celtics, with the team making several consequential moves (and reportedly making progress toward signing Jaylen Brown to a contract extension).

Advertisement

But before Tatum and the Celtics begin the grind of an NBA season again, the team’s 25-year-old superstar was able to enjoy a night at his home arena from the more relaxed perspective of simply being a fan.

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.