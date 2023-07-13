scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum joined Drake onstage at TD Garden concert

By Hayden Bird Boston.com Staff,Updated July 13, 2023, 1 minute ago
The Celtics Jason Tatum howls after he slammed home two first quarter points on May 25, 2023.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

During Drake’s Wednesday concert at TD Garden, he brought a special guest onstage that struck a particularly popular note with the local crowd: Jayson Tatum.

It produced a predictable roar of approval.

“I got my brother Jayson Tatum with me,” Drake told the crowd.

Tatum was fittingly introduced to the soundtrack of Drake’s “Look What You Done.”

Tatum was even seen dancing a bit in a luxury suite at TD Garden, moving particularly to Drake’s hit songs “Way 2 Sexy” and “Headlines.”

It’s already been a busy offseason for the Celtics, with the team making several consequential moves (and reportedly making progress toward signing Jaylen Brown to a contract extension).

But before Tatum and the Celtics begin the grind of an NBA season again, the team’s 25-year-old superstar was able to enjoy a night at his home arena from the more relaxed perspective of simply being a fan.

