Emmy nominations list: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear,’ and ‘The White Lotus’ dominate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO got the most glory at this year’s Emmy nominations Wednesday, racking up 74 nods overall. The final season of “Succession” was honored with 27 nominations alone, and is expected to take home a number of awards on Sept. 18, when the show is slated to broadcast, barring delays related to ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

Several other series also received considerable attention, especially fellow prestige HBO shows “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus,” plus FX’s culinary saga “The Bear.”

See the full list of Emmy nominees below.