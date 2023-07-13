Emmy nominations list: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear,’ and ‘The White Lotus’ dominate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO got the most glory at this year’s Emmy nominations Wednesday, racking up 74 nods overall. The final season of “Succession” was honored with 27 nominations alone, and is expected to take home a number of awards on Sept. 18, when the show is slated to broadcast, barring delays related to ongoing strikes in Hollywood.
Several other series also received considerable attention, especially fellow prestige HBO shows “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus,” plus FX’s culinary saga “The Bear.”
See the full list of Emmy nominees below.
Outstanding drama series:
“Andor”
“Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“House of the Dragon”
“The Last of Us”
“Succession”
“The White Lotus”
“Yellowjackets”
—
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series:
Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
—
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series:
Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
—
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series:
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”
Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”
Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”
—
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series:
F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”
Theo James, “The White Lotus”
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
Alan Ruck, “Succession”
Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”
Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession”
—
Outstanding comedy series:
“Abbott Elementary”
“The Bear”
“Jury Duty”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Wednesday”
—
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series:
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
—
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series:
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
—
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series:
Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
—
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy:
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
—
Outstanding limited series:
“Beef”
“Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
“Daisy Jones & the Six”
“Fleishman Is in Trouble”
“Obi-Wan Kenobi”
—
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie:
Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”
Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”
Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”
Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Ali Wong, “Beef”
—
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie:
Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”
Evan Peters, “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”
Steven Yeun, “Beef”
—
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie:
Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to Chippendales”
Maria Bello, “Beef”
Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to Chippendales”
Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”
—
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie:
Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales”
Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Joseph Lee, “Beef”
Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”
Young Mazino, “Beef”
Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”
—
Outstanding talk series:
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“Late Night With Seth Meyers”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
“The Problem With Jon Stewart”
—
Outstanding reality-competition show:
“The Amazing Race”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Survivor”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
—
Outstanding live variety special:
“The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna” - Fox
“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” - Netflix
“Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” - Disney Plus
“The Oscars” - ABC
“75th Annual Tony Awards” - CBS
—
Outstanding game show:
“Family Feud”
“Jeopardy!”
“The Price Is Right”
“That’s My Jam”
“Wheel of Fortune”
—
Outstanding host for a game show:
Mayim Bialik, “Jeopardy!”
Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”
Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!”
Keke Palmer, “Password”
Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune”
—
Outstanding structured reality program:
“Antiques Roadshow”
“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”
“Love Is Blind”
“Queer Eye”
“Shark Tank”
—
Outstanding unstructured reality program:
“Indian Matchmaking”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”
“Selling Sunset”
“Vanderpump Rules”
“Welcome to Wrexham”
