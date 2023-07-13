Finding truth in fiction

Representation matters in art. It’s a cliche that’s become both canon and controversy. But I don’t remember longing to see girls who looked like me in the books I read so voraciously since the age of five. The first books I recall loving in childhood were “The Wizard of Oz” and Nancy Drew, and a gorgeous illustrated edition of European fairy tales whose loss I grieved when it disappeared in our move from Jamaica to Queens, New York. But it never occurred to me that the heroes needed to reflect my physical attributes or even my race. The idea of the literary self-insert doesn’t resonate with me as a reader. I thought I was lucky. As I grew into adulthood, the absence that confused and frustrated me was of a different nature.

What I couldn’t find was the world as I saw it — the psychological and cultural truths that bound my personal experience. I was ravenous, desperate to see the spaces and ideas that made me reflected in the world of books. That didn’t happen very often; in truth, almost never. After migrating, I went to school in areas where Caribbean literature didn’t appear on the syllabus or on library shelves.

I was in college before I read books that took place in the place where I was born. Even longer before seeing the contemporary complications and contradictions of class, color, and family reflected the way that I’ve known them. Jamaica and its neighbors are multicultural, multiracial island nations where the vast majority of its residents are descendants of the African slave trade. Both Jamaica and Barbados, where my family come from, are polyglot nations of mixed bloods and ethnicities and porous yet fiercely guarded class distinctions. These are places of creative language and labrish, privilege and privation, pulsing with ambition— social environments where cultural practice and storytelling matter deeply. These dynamics indelibly shaped me, yet I was in my twenties before I found writing that fully captured the vagaries and rhythms of home. After a lifetime of lack, I dove into the backlists of Anthony Winkler and Michelle Cliff. The poetry of Derek Walcott. Perry Henzell’s pulpy “Power Game.” Then Marlon James’s Kingston set, politically driven “A Brief History of Seven Killings.”

In recent years those ranks have greatly expanded. The Miami born Jamaican-American author Jonathan Escoffery’s debut story collection “If I Survive You” and “The God of Good Looks” by Trinidadian Breanne McIvor both felt like revelations, excelling at the multidimensional contemporary worldbuilding I craved. With a specificity and talent for social observation that would rival Dickens, McIvor’s novel about a woman rebounding from scandal in Port of Spain brings to life the beauty and chaos of the Caribbean experience in a way I couldn’t get enough of. I had to read it twice. What I was missing was finally found.

Dr. Carole V. Bell is a Jamaican-born writer, critic, and media researcher.