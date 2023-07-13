Idris Goodwin’s ‘The Boy Who Kissed the Sky’ imagines a mythical journey for a budding guitarist

“How We Got On,” “Hype Man: a break beat play,” and now “The Boy Who Kissed the Sky” all explore the ways in which young people find — and use — their voices, despite all kinds of obstacles.

Company One Theatre is producing “The Boy Who Kissed the Sky,” his newest “play with music” and the company’s third Goodwin production. It begins a month of performances Friday at the Strand Theatre in Uphams Corner.

Now the artistic director of the Seattle Children’s Theatre, Goodwin tapped Seattle native Jimi Hendrix’s story for inspiration.

“It’s not a jukebox musical,” he says. “Nor is it a biographical play. Hendrix’s story was the initial seed and allowed me to explore a young man’s artistic and musical influences on his style — and Black music in general.”

Errol Service Jr. (front) and cast members of "The Boy Who Kissed the Sky," rehearse at the Strand Theatre. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

In the play a young boy (Errol Service Jr.) is left home alone, waiting for an appearance by his absent mom while his father works constantly to keep a roof over their heads. As he cleans up the apartment, The Boy — he’s never named — picks up a broom as a stand-in for the guitar he hopes to someday own, and when he strums it, he conjures J Sonic, a spirit and the leader of the Feedback, a backup band. With J Sonic’s help, The Boy travels through time to learn from his grandparents (turn-of-the-century vaudevillians), his parents (who loved to dance), and the voices of blues musicians Muddy Waters and Koko Taylor. The journey strengthens his resolve to pursue a career as an artist, informed by his family, his community, and his heritage.

Along the way, the band, and The Boy, perform music composed by Divinity Roxx and Eugene H. Russell IV. Goodwin says he writes lyrics in the script and explains what scenes are about, then lets the composers give his ideas musicality and shape. The Company One production will feature a four-piece band under the direction of David Freeman Coleman.

“Idris bursts the seams of the theatrical form,” says director Summer L. Williams. “This is not a musical, although music drives the action. It’s a play that asks the question, ‘How did I get here? Who are the people who came before and paved the way for us?’ ”

Goodwin says he’s a populist who believes he can put on a show for everyone. “Households are watching less and less together at home,” he says. “Theater for young audiences provides an opportunity for families to come together to experience a story that touches several generations in different ways.”

When she read the script for “Boy,” Williams was struck by “the sneaky way Idris reminds us to tap into our inner child, remember what it was like to dream about what’s possible. It’s also a reminder that we don’t achieve our dreams alone, we need our community and our ancestors to fortify us, help us wrestle with hard questions, and stay in the fight.”

“ ‘The Boy Who Kissed the Sky’ takes audiences on a journey,” says Goodwin. “I hope it opens audience’s eyes to Black history and the Black experience. I hope audiences love it, but I really want them to feel something.

“It’s a privilege to be able to tell stories,” he says. “It’s even more important to tell the stories of individuals who have been censored, demonized, or marginalized.”

Hugh Jackman as Curly

Hugh Jackman’s thrilling performance in the 1998 London production of “Oklahoma!” will be screened July 16 and July 19 at local theaters, part of the 80th-anniversary celebration of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s debut as a musical theater powerhouse. Fans of Jackman’s appearances as Wolverine in the “X-Men” series, “The Greatest Showman,” and other film performances can expect to be gobsmacked by his combination of dance moves and vocal chops. For details on showtimes, go to www.oklahomaincinemas.com.

The attire of love and loss

The Hub Theatre Company is presenting “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” which explores the way clothes mark some of life’s most challenging and banal moments. Written by Nora and Delia Ephron (“You’ve Got Mail,” “Sleepless in Seattle”), the show is directed by Boston favorite Paula Plum. It runs July 22-Aug. 5 at Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. Tickets to all performances are “pay-what-you-can,” and donations of new and gently worn clothing will be collected for charity. Go to www.hubtheatreboston.org for details.

A sensory-friendly family drama

“Rite of Passage,” a semi-autobiographical play by Izzy Salant that explores the struggles of a father and his autistic son as they try to move forward from a family tragedy, is getting its premiere at the Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in Rockport through July 30. Presented by Punctuate4 Productions, the play’s performances are sensory-friendly. For tickets and information, go to www.punctuate4.org.

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY

Presented by Company One Theatre in collaboration with the City of Boston’s Office of Arts and Culture. At the Strand Theatre, 543 Columbia Road. July 14-Aug. 12. All tickets are “pay-what-you-want.” www.companyone.org

Terry Byrne can be reached at trbyrne818@gmail.com.