Journalist Karen Pinchin documents the unusual life and fraught times of the endangered bluefin tuna in ‘Kings of Their Own Ocean’

Muscular and ferocious, the bluefin tuna has long been a top choice of anglers and chefs, who prize the fight and the flavor of its warm-blooded deep red flesh. But in recent decades this apex predator, capable of eating 8 to 10 percent of its body weight in other marine life every day, has fallen victim to its popularity, its very survival threatened by overfishing. In her comprehensive new book, “Kings of Their Own Ocean,” journalist — and avid sport fisher — Karen Pinchin chronicles the rise and decline of the bluefin, weaving details of the fish’s unusual biology with policy and history that reach from prehistoric Spain to today’s sushi restaurants.

As a framework, Pinchin uses two paired biographies: the story of Al Anderson, a troubled Rhode Island fisherman who became an early advocate for tagging game fish, and the sketchier biography of Amelia, a twice-tagged tuna whose eventual death in Portugal helped support theories about the species’ transoceanic migrations.

These two stories make up some of the book’s more moving passages. Although necessarily fictionalized, her depiction of Amelia spawning is quite evocative: “Suddenly, she lunged toward the surface and corkscrewed her body sideways as she released a spurt of eggs into the path of an oncoming male. The skin of their bellies touched….” Her handling of Anderson, whose obsession with fishing helped keep his demons at bay, is less colorful but more compassionate, recounting his struggles with alcoholism and the toll it took on his marriage to Daryl, who gave Pinchin access to her late husband’s papers.

In between, Pinchin fleshes out her book with every imaginable fact about the big fish, often multiple-sourcing her information. For those who question how a fish can be warm-blooded, for example, she first references Frank Carey, the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute biologist who identified the mechanism behind this apparent dichotomy in 1966. But for a description, she turns to UMass researcher Molly Lutcavage to explain the tuna’s “‘heat-exchanger’” circulation system, an adaptation that allows the fish to regulate its body temperature to the point of being able to “increase the temperature — and, thus, performance — of its brain and eyes.” Turning to history, in addition to referencing Aristotle (who wrote about tuna) and discussions of Roman garum (or fish sauce), she also quotes the second-century Greco-Roman poet Oppian of Cilicia describing “vernal trains” of the fish and notes that a Gibraltar-area cave painting dating from between 50,000 and 10,000 BCE appears to depict “the distinctive fins and sickled tail” of the tuna.

Throughout, the debut author describes the international efforts to both exploit and preserve these magnificent creatures. Doing an in-depth dive into the global politics behind the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tuna, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, and their predecessors, as well as national efforts by groups like the National Protection Service of Spain, she does her best to liven the dry policy by including the horse- (or fish-) trading that has helped various policies sink or swim.

Putting herself into the narrative, Pinchin makes the case for aggressive conservation methods, detailing how, for example, the concept of a “maximum sustainable yield,” a phrase she calls “deceptively benign,” may kill enough fish to cause a cataclysmic collapse not only of the tuna population but of the entire oceanic ecosystem and beyond. “The hollowing out along the food chain could eventually damage the carbon uptake of marine plants, potentially accelerating erosion and damage to coastal plants.” In other words, she explains, threatening “our long-term survival on this planet.”

Along the way, the author even-handedly acknowledges disagreements about how to sustain both a healthy tuna population and the fishing industry on which so many humans rely. For example, a feud between researchers Lutcavage and Carl Safina, of Stony Brook University, is presented in a matter-of-fact fashion, cataloging accusations and insults. Lutcavage calls Safina a “sexist ‘environmental bully,’” while he accuses her of “denial,” thanks to her “cozy relationship” with the fishing industry, penning a paper that has damaged her career. “You might not always agree with one another,” Pinchin writes in her acknowledgements. “[B]ut I believe …you’re all doing your best in your respective ways.”

At times, this approach can feel too distanced, as when she relates the bizarre sojourn by the Rev. Sun Myung Moon and his Unification Church into Gloucester’s fishing community. “I have the entire system worked out,” she quotes Moon as saying, as the charismatic leader — who styled himself “King of the Ocean” — detailed a plan to buy boats and move from fishing into fish processing and distribution. Moon eventually made peace with his neighbors, in part by offering above-market prices for their catch, but this frequently antagonistic incursion helped spur the meteoric rise in overfishing, and in this retelling feels strangely bloodless.

Ultimately, Pinchin concludes, we have retreated from the precipice — for now. Although she quotes Pew Foundation biologist and conservationist Shana Miller as reassuring her: “[I]f you’re at a sushi restaurant and Atlantic bluefin is on the menu … you can order it without hesitation,” she also sounds a warning. “[A]s a global community, we are collectively only ever a few terrible choices away from wiping out any ocean species,” Pinchin writes. As this exhaustive and engaging work shows, that would be a tragedy for us all.

KINGS OF THEIR OWN OCEAN: Tuna, Obsession, and the Future of Our Seas

By Karen Pinchin

Dutton, 320 pages, $30

Clea Simon is the Somerville-based author most recently of the novel “Hold Me Down.”