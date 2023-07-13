Leah Myers on Native American authors and fantasy favorites

In “Thinning Blood: A Memoir of Family, Myth and Identity,” Leah Myers uses her own story to explore the complexities of what it is to be a Native American. A member of the Jamestown S’Klallam people of the Northwest, Myers grew up far from her tribe, in Georgia, where people accused her of lying about her heritage. She is one-eighth S’Klallam, the least amount required to be a citizen of the tribe, meaning that her children will not be citizens, thus pushing the tribe closer to extinction. She will talk about her book in a virtual event on Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m. as part of the American Inspiration series. You can register online for the free event at www.americanancestors.org .

Advertisement

BOOKS: What are you reading?

MYERS: I just started Debra Magpie Earling’s “The Lost Journals of Sacajewea,” which is a historical novel. This is the first version of Sacajewea’s story I’ve read since the very watered-down versions I got in school. This book centers her as a main character. The prose is very lyrical. I’m new to historical novels but it’s been an interesting genre to step into.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

BOOKS: Is reading about Native Americans a draw in your reading?

MYERS: Absolutely. One of the books I tend to go back to as a touchstone is Natalie Diaz’s poetry collection, “My Brother Was an Aztec.” I think I have that book memorized, I’ve read it so many times. She uses humor while telling some very real bleak facts about Native life present and past. It’s a beautiful combination. One of her poems is titled “The Last Mojave Indian Barbie.”

BOOKS: When did you start making a point of reading Native authors?

MYERS: I took a class in contemporary fiction when I was an undergraduate that had no diversity in the readings. It was all white men. So, I made a point to seek out diverse stories and found there were a lot more Native authors and Native stories than I realized.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Who are some of your favorite Native American writers?

MYERS: The poet Joy Harjo would be one. Another is Robin Wall Kimmerer, who wrote “Braiding Sweetgrass,” which is a very good nonfiction book centering on Native practices.

BOOKS: What genres do you read the most?

MYERS: I bounce between nonfiction and fantasy. It’s an interesting combination.

BOOKS: What sparked your interest in nonfiction?

MYERS: A great example of what nonfiction can be is “The Shell Game,” which was edited by Kim Adrian. It’s a collection of nonfiction stories that take on different forms. For example, one is written just in computer code.

BOOKS: What have been some of your best recent reads in fantasy?

MYERS: I recently started Samantha Shannon’s “The Priory of the Orange Tree,” the first book in a two-book series. It pulls from a number of different cultures and uses a bunch of different viewpoints. I just finished TJ Klune’s “Under the Whispering Door,” in which the main character dies and is taken to where souls move on. His voice tends to be very light-hearted and the dialogue is a lot of fun.

BOOKS: When did you start reading fantasy?

MYERS: I’ve read fantasy since I could read. I read “The Inheritance Cycle” by Christopher Paolini in middle school into high school. I read some of the “Harry Potter” books. It was whatever I could get my hands on. There were things in the school library based on Irish folklore. I wasn’t exposed to many Native American books growing up but I did have a book of Native American ghost stories, “The Girl Who Married a Ghost and Other Tales From the North American Indian” by Edward S. Curtis. That is still on my bookshelf.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Do you have a prized possession among your books?

MYERS: It’s not as if it is an especially rare or unfindable book but it’s my favorite: “Good Omens” by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Those are authors I enjoy but that book is also special because every time I’ve loaned out my copy I never get it back. I think I’ve bought that book four or five times over the years. I’ve managed to keep this copy for two years, and it’s not going anywhere.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland can be reached at amysutherland @mac.com.