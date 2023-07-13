Local bestsellers for the week ended July 9

1. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

3. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

4. The Five-Star Weekend Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

5. Yellowface R. F. Kuang Morrow

6. Happy Place Emily Henry Berkley

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

8. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

9. I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home Lorrie Moore Knopf

10. Zero Days Ruth Ware Gallery/Scout Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession Michael Finkel Knopf

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. Pageboy: A Memoir Elliot Page Flatiron Books

5. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

6. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford Harmony

7. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic Robert McCloskey Clarkson Potter

8. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds Jennifer Ackerman Penguin Press

9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. Love, Theoretically Ali Hazelwood Berkley

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

4. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

5. It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

6. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

7. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

8. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

9. Meet Me at the Lake Carley Fortune Berkley

10. A World of Curiosities Louise Penny Minotaur

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. Solito: A Memoir Javier Zamora Hogarth

5. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman Picador

6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. Penguin

7. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Back Bay

8. All About Love: New Visions Bell Hooks Morrow

9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

10. The Book of Delights: Essays Ross Gay Algonquin Books

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 9, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.