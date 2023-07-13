‘The Miracle Club’: Melodrama on the road to redemption

The only reason I know this is because I saw “The Song of Bernadette,” the 1943 movie that won Jennifer Jones a best actress Oscar the following year. It will indeed be a miracle if Thaddeus O’Sullivan’s mediocre comedy-drama receives any Oscar nominations, let alone best actress nods for its leads, who all play Irish women.

The miracle in “The Miracle Club” refers to St. Bernadette’s visions of the Virgin Mary in Lourdes, France, in 1858. She showed up 18 times, though nobody else saw her but Bernadette. But to this day, people make religious pilgrimages to the town seeking miracles.

It’s not that they give bad performances; it’s that they’re trapped in a very bad screenplay. Writers Joshua D. Maurer, Timothy Prager, and Jimmy Smallhorne unwisely bring a light touch to the ordeals they inflict on their characters; at some points, it’s unclear exactly what tragic events befell these women and who is to blame for them.

Maggie Smith, Agnes O'Casey, and Kathy Bates in "The Miracle Club." Jonathan Hession/Sony Pictures Classics

I have to discuss this problem in some detail, so stop reading if you fear potential spoilers.

The film opens in 1967 with Chrissie (Linney) returning to Dublin after a 40-year absence. She has been living in Boston, and she has traveled here for the burial of her mother. Chrissie appears during a talent show after the funeral. Yes, you read that correctly — the church is putting on the show to honor Chrissie’s mother, who ran it for years. “She would have wanted it that way,” says Father Byrne (Mark O’Halloran).

First prize is two tickets for the church’s pilgrimage to Lourdes.

Chrissie’s former best friend, Eileen (Bates), and her mother’s bestie, Lily (Smith), are extremely cold toward her when she arrives, leaving us to wonder what’s going on. The film plays coy, keeping the explanation from us far longer than it should.

Hoping to win that trip, Eileen, Lily, and their much younger neighbor, Dolly (newcomer Agnes O’Casey, very good here), perform a cover of The Chiffons’s “He’s So Fine.” Despite Eileen’s killer lead vocals, they come in second. However, the first-place winner gives the women his prize because he knows Dolly is seeking the miracle that will grant her school-age son, Daniel (Eric D. Smith), the ability to speak.

Eileen seeks a miracle because she has discovered a lump in her breast that may or may not be cancer. She keeps this information from everybody but Lily, the only one who isn’t actively looking for a miracle.

Lily just wants to go to Lourdes because it’s always been a dream of hers. Why? It’s unclear. Perhaps she’ll find some peace after 40 years of mourning her dead son, Declan, who drowned. Declan was once Chrissie’s boyfriend, and the circumstances around his death and Chrissie’s banishment from Dublin are also hazy.

It’s evident there is deep hurt between these characters, four decades of unresolved pain that the film refuses to deal with honestly. It’s too busy tiptoeing through the trauma in favor of lighter comedic scenarios that fail to amuse and moments that are meant to be heartwarming but ring false.

There is one scene that works extremely well. It’s a conversation between Chrissie, Dolly, and Eileen about how hard it is to get an abortion and the methods women went through at the time to terminate a pregnancy. It’s the one moment when “The Miracle Club” trusts us to sit with complex emotions without fear of losing our attention. I wish the filmmakers had shown as much faith in the audience as its characters have in miracles.

THE MIRACLE CLUB

Directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan. Written by Joshua D. Maurer, Timothy Prager, and Jimmy Smallhorne. Starring Laura Linney, Kathy Bates, Maggie Smith, Agnes O’Casey, Eric Smith, Mark O’Halloran. At AMC Boston Common, Dedham Community Theatre, suburbs, 91 min. PG-13 (an Irish curse or two)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.