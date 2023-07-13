Story collection by Maine author captures a haunted New England; director of Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art publishes children’s book; volcanoes and fire in a new collection of poetry

“To know a place, you have to know its ghosts,” writes Rebecca Turkewitz in her debut short story collection, “Here in the Night” (Black Lawrence). Turkewitz, who grew up in Winchester and now teaches high school in Portland, Maine, knows the ghosts. In stories set on the New Hampshire coast, in Maine’s forlorn austerity, in a Massachusetts attic, Turkewitz captures a sense of haunt, otherworldly and very much of this world. She writes of the threat and menace that women, and particularly queer women, exist with all the time. A cross-country runner speeds ahead of her team; “don’t run alone” echoes in the minds of her teammates; her body is found by a riverbank. A lesbian couple on their way back to Maine from South Carolina after the shooting at the Pulse nightclub have a breakdown on the side of a rural highway when a pickup truck pulls up behind them. There is danger and threat of danger, of the charged moment when no one knows what’s going to happen next. Turkewitz, with an evident “fascination with strange and particular things,” captures the ways we’re haunted by decisions and experiences of our past, ones we survived, ones that didn’t make the news, but that live in us, specters of experience that shape the way life is lived in the world right now.

Director of Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art publishes children’s book

Jill Medvedow has had a culture-defining career as the director of the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston, where she led the construction of the new art museum on the waterfront, developed a teen arts education program that the White House recognized as a model, aimed spotlights on artists often excluded or marginalized from the conversation, and has been at the forefront of a national effort for offering paid internships at art museums in America. In 2018, in East Boston, she opened ICA Watershed, taking a condemned copper pipe facility and transforming it into a chameleon of a space for events and immersive works of art. When that space closed during the pandemic, it became a distribution site for fresh food and art kits for families in East Boston. And now Medvedow has written a children’s book. The lively, playful “Kangamoo!” (Tar Barrel) turns animal noises upside down: “Does a cow say meow?” “Will a sheep cheep cheep? Or an owl growl?” Melanie Mikecz’s illustrations, with a Carle-esque collage look to them, are bright and eye-catching. Three hundred copies of the book have been donated to East Boston Social Centers and the Nurtury, an early education and care center.

Volcanoes and fire in a new collection of poetry

Meg Weston’s are poems of “smoke and incantations.” A lifelong obsession with volcanoes drives her collection “Magma Intrusions” (Kelsay). She writes of her first volcanic encounter, her mother showing her a photograph of an eruption in National Geographic when she was 12 years old: “The fire god Surtr called, something erupted/ within me, and I began to sing.” Besides molten lines of geology and lava, of the solid forming out of burning liquid, Weston, who lives in Maine, writes of leaving home and cutting cords, of old flames, a first ride on a motorcycle, and all in service of “this vow/ to feel the heat and see the world aflame.” The primal force of the fire draws pilgrims to the lips of the craters, and has drawn Weston around the world in chase of that initial eruption. “Honor the earth, call out my name,/ honor my body, draped in dark, flowing red,” she writes. And she wonders how to explain that “life lived close to the edge is not choosing to die.”

Pick of the week

Sally Weitzen at Wellesley Books, in Wellesley recommends “What Storm, What Thunder” by Myriam JA Chancy (Tin House): “In January 2010, a strong earthquake shook Haiti. This beautifully written novel tells the intertwined stories of those affected by this disaster — both those who survived and those who perished. From market women to executives, hotel owners, and drug dealers, these stories of faith, family, friendship, and resilience put a face to this tragedy.”