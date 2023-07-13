Timing is everything when it comes to Emmy nods and snubs

A number of readers have reached out to passionately complain about the massive Emmy snubbing of Jamie Lee Curtis, whose performance on “The Bear” added electricity to an already intense season. She was a tornado in episode 6, the Christmas Eve flashback, and she was touching in the season finale, unable to come into the restaurant to witness the triumph of her remaining children.

And I would fully agree with them if Curtis had indeed been snubbed, but the fact is that the 13 nominations that “The Bear” received on Wednesday were for the show’s first season. The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1 of last year through May 31 of this year; the second season of “The Bear” premiered on June 22.