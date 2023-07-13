Timing is everything when it comes to Emmy nods and snubs

A number of readers have reached out to passionately complain about the massive Emmy snubbing of Jamie Lee Curtis, whose performance on “The Bear” added electricity to an already intense season. She was a tornado in episode 6, the Christmas Eve flashback, and she was touching in the season finale, unable to come into the restaurant to witness the triumph of her remaining children.
And I would fully agree with them if Curtis had indeed been snubbed, but the fact is that the 13 nominations that “The Bear” received on Wednesday were for the show’s first season. The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1 of last year through May 31 of this year; the second season of “The Bear” premiered on June 22.
It can be confusing, especially with summer series. They have to wait a year and sometimes more to be nominated, and by then the next season — assuming there is one — is fresher in viewers’ minds. The first season of “Bad Sisters,” too, aired last summer but is only now getting Emmy recognition.
When it comes to limited series, it can be even stranger — titles that had already drifted to the back of my mind suddenly get their due. Last July’s “Black Bird,” which got four nominations this week, for example, feels like it ran ages ago.
