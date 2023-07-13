Warren and Dan Zanes on the Del Fuegos’ demise, their reconciliation, and the band’s reunion show

Dan’s is “Beach Boys’ Party!,” which “unleashed all kinds of interesting conversation,” Warren says, going in-depth on a cultural analysis of that ‘65 Beach Boys album vs. the ‘65 Beatles’ album “Rubber Soul.” It’s a fascinating little nugget to think on, but it also showcases who the teen guitarist from the Del Fuegos grew up to become: a PhD in visual and cultural studies, an NYU professor, and best-selling author who wrote a biography of Tom Petty and the recent “Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.”

While we’re waiting for Dan Zanes to join our phone interview, Warren Zanes tells me about the brothers’ recent text exchange. Topic? Favorite Beach Boys album.

Advertisement

The text also gives a glimpse into the brothers’ relationship, a bond forged through music. A sibling relationship once described as “fractious” by the Boston Globe in 2011 made its way to the Del Fuegos’ Wikipedia page. That page needs updating. But more on that below.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

As Warren Zanes, 58, says, every member of the Del Fuegos “has had a pretty sick second chapter” since the Boston-based band broke up in 1989 after recording four albums.

Dan Zanes, 61, is a Grammy-winning children’s music star, currently making music with wife Claudia Zanes, a music therapist. Their sensory-friendly folk opera was commissioned by the Kennedy Center. Del Fuegos drummer Woody Giessmann founded the Watertown-based Right Turn, offering services for recovery from addiction and mental health issues. Bassist Tom Lloyd, 61, earned a PhD in environmental engineering. And Warren Zanes is also a Grammy-nominated documentary producer and former executive director of The Rock and Roll Forever Foundation.

As the Del Fuegos prepare for a reunion show in East Bridgewater Saturday, the brothers spoke about career highlights, regrets, Jim Henson, that beer ad, and reconciliation. (The conversation started with Warren and myself; Dan Zanes joined the interview where noted.)

Advertisement

Q. So what sparked this reunion show?

WZ. It’s been about 10 years since we last played together. A year ago, we were going to do one. But there were a couple of problems. They hadn’t gotten insurance for the venue. Last time we thought more about it, and the whole thing was a disaster. So we kept it simple this time. There’s not a lot hinging on this. No one’s looking to find wives; nobody’s doing drugs anymore, so they’re not looking to connect with the dealer. We step out of our lives and become the Del Fuegos for a day.

Q. You were 17 when you joined.

WZ. The band goes back to Oberlin College, where Dan and Tom [became friends]. They felt the draw of Boston rock and roll. For me [as a student at Phillips Andover Academy], I saw Boston as a universe unto itself. Dense with possibility. A magical scene.

Q. What did you love about being in the band?

WZ. I think there’s much more about what I didn’t love about it. In my acknowledgments of the Springsteen book, I finally thanked the Del Fuegos. That was a long time coming. I got to the point in my life where I realized that what I learned by being in the Del Fuegos was crucial to the writing I went on to do. To write about guys like Springsteen and Petty, I needed to have had those band experiences.

Advertisement

But in a lot of respects, it was a tough experience. I had creative ambitions that I still feel should have been given more time and attention. I never got my shot. Had I been in my brother’s shoes, would I have given me creative space? Maybe not. Very hard to say.

Q. Right.

WZ. We could’ve used a good sit-down with a therapist, a drug and alcohol counselor, to start seeing the problems we were so enmeshed in. By the time we toured with Tom Petty [in 1987], I just wasn’t even leaving the dressing room without a lot of alcohol in my system. Stock-and-trade substance abuse.

The Del Fuegos toured with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1987. From left: Dan Zanes, Petty, Woody Giessmann, and Warren Zanes. Woody Giessmann

[Dan Zanes joins the call.]

Q. Who came up with Del Fuegos? What does that mean?

DZ. Tierra del Fuego is the southernmost tip of South America. We thought it was a vacation spot. It’s really not. I think it’s kind of a barren wasteland. But we thought it made us sound like a ‘50s R&B group. We were more influenced by Chuck Berry, Little Richard, the Everly Brothers than the Clash.

Q. What was a concert like in the heyday?

DZ. The spirit was the thing. It wasn’t about making demos or getting the deal. I think as we got more popular, that started to slip away. As it slipped, the soul began to shrink. The homespun spirit was at its best when we were just winging it. Speaking for myself, the more I tried to be a professional, the less I was able to be true to what we were all about. We thought bigger meant better.

Advertisement

WZ. Once we were doing 200-plus shows a year, we became detached from that Boston community. You’re missing some thing. I see it with artists — when they get busy, it’s harder to know who you are. You’ve got to fight for it. And I’m not sure we fought for it.

Q. There was a beer commercial you guys said you regretted doing. Was that a turning point?

DZ. It turned out to be. It seemed like a good idea at the time. We needed new amps. It was a way to get some dough. We just thought: We’ll make something cool — we’re advertising beer anyway, just by the way we’re living our lives.

There weren’t really any red flags. There’s no way we could have seen what was about to happen, which was the commercial debuted during Live Aid. So every other act in the world was onstage raising money for a really good cause. And we were appearing in between sets for beer. By the end, I think [writers] decided we were not a cool band anymore.

WZ. It’s only in hindsight that it looks like a very conscious deal with the devil. Initially, it seemed a little more like a transaction at a Circle K.

Q. How did the band end in 1989? Dan, on your website you say it spontaneously combusted.

Advertisement

DZ. [Laughs] That’s a pretty general way of putting it. I thought the more success you had, the less you had to work. I didn’t know it was the opposite. Getting caught up in the lifestyle became an issue. Pour enough alcohol on something, and light the right match, that’s the end of it.

I can’t speak for everybody, but I totally lost track of what to do and how to do it. On the other hand, I’m grateful we didn’t sell another record or another ticket because if we’d had more success, more money, maybe we wouldn’t be alive.

Warren Zanes is the author of books about Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen. Piero Zanes

Q. Warren, how do you see it ending?

WZ. Well, I’ve got my feeling as the unfulfilled member of the band, so it’s a little more personal. I left [in 1988]. I came into the band as a guy who’d been playing guitar for three months. I wasn’t an obvious choice to give more creative space to. But I still think — and obviously, I can only be subjective about this — the band would’ve been better if a chance was taken on me. But you need time and space to get to that [point]. I don’t think we had enough of either.

DZ. Mmm.

WZ. But the way to measure your band is to see what it means to other people — that’s not a sentimentalizing of it. As long as there are half a dozen people showing up and saying, “I loved your band in 1985.″ Well, OK. It worked for that guy. When we do a reunion, we’re revisiting that place so that they can revisit that place.

DZ. And what an amazing opportunity to be able to get in the Wayback Machine like that. Not everybody gets that.

Q. True. Dan, how did your path with kids’ music start?

DZ. There was a bit of floundering. My daughter was born [in 1994]. I was also afraid that parenthood would mean I wouldn’t be playing music anymore. I was trying to have kids involved, but still make music that meant something. To make an updated version of Folkways records we grew up with. Then I realized that I was better at this than I’d ever been at anything else.

Q. Warren, how did your second act start?

WZ. I wanted to get a record deal to put my brother in his place. To show him what I had. Projects born of that kind of negative thinking tend to have a harder time. [Laughs]

DZ. [Laughs]

WZ. [Eventually] I took a couple of college classes, and the next obsession revealed itself. I went straight through to the PhD. From that point forward, I had a foot in academia, a foot in music. The university was where I remade myself.

Q. Growing up, did you guys play music together?

WZ. Dan had a deeper place in music. I had a place in sports.

Q. What sports?

WZ. Alpine skiing. Then I got hooked on bicycle racing. I raced right up until I joined the Del Fuegos. I was sponsored by Jim Henson.

Q. Wait. Jim Henson from the Muppets?

WZ. Yes.

Q. Sponsored you on bicycle?

WZ. Yeah. At Andover, one of my first friends was Brian Henson. He saw how committed I was to bicycle racing. I’d stopped smoking everybody’s pot, and that was viewed as the summit of commitment.

He, unbeknownst to me, went to his dad and said: “Do you think you could sponsor this guy?” At the time, Jim Henson was sponsoring a balloonist. I went deep on it. I’d ride 350 miles a week, had a resting pulse of 38. I was in incredible shape. This was just before the Del Fuegos.

DZ. Then you decided to focus on the sport of drinking beer.

WZ. [Laughs] I qualified for nationals.

Q. That’s crazy. I forget what the original question was.

Dan and wife Claudia Zanes record and perform music for children. Xavier Plater

WZ. It was: Did we play music together? If you mean playing records, yes. But if you mean Everly Brothers, no.

DZ. There was a radio station in Boston, WROR, playing music from [the ‘50s and ‘60s]. It was speaking to the kinds of experiences that we wanted to have.

WZ. There’s such big experiences encoded in pop music. As a canvas, it’s so much bigger than anything else you could find in Concord, New Hampshire. You put on a Beach Boys song, and it tells you there’s a wider world out there. It’s incredibly potent.

Q. Your relationship was once described as “fractious.” How’s your relationship now?

DZ. It’s great, from my point of view. We’ve been through some things, but it’s been good. Talk all the time, celebrate each other’s success. I learn a lot from my brother. He indulges me sometimes, lets me talk about the Beach Boys more than he probably wants, but he’s able to shed light on things I don’t see. I think things are in a good place.

WZ. I definitely agree on the part of Dan learning a lot from me.

DZ. [Laughs]

WZ. It’s really hard to be brothers in a band. There are complexities you have to deal with. But the context keeps changing. I feel like we make an effort to take pretty good care of [our relationship]. That makes a difference. In the band, it was harder to take care of things because we were really young, and the stakes seemed high. In retrospect, you see that they weren’t as high as they seemed.

DZ. One of the good things about the Del Fuegos’ experience is Tom and Woody are pretty special guys, very different guys.

Q. And the four of you are still friends.

DZ. Yeah. And we’re all still alive. Everybody can’t say that. As much as we want to see our fans, it’s really great for us to see each other and jump back to 1984.

THE DEL FUEGOS

At East Bridgewater Commercial Club, 1 Nielson Ave., East Bridgewater. July 15 at 4 p.m. $45-$75. EventBrite.com

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.