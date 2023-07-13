The FTC is investigating whether ChatGPT harms consumers

The agency this week sent the San Francisco company a 20-page demand for records on how it addresses risks related to its AI models, according to a document reviewed by The Washington Post. The salvo represents the most potent regulatory threat to date to OpenAI’s business in the United States, as the company goes on a global charm offensive to shape the future of artificial intelligence policy.

The Federal Trade Commission has opened an expansive investigation into OpenAI, probing whether the maker of the popular ChatGPT bot has run afoul of consumer protection laws by putting personal reputations and data at risk.

Analysts have called OpenAI’s ChatGPT the fastest-growing consumer app in history, and its early success set off an arms race among companies in Silicon Valley to roll out competing chatbots. The company’s chief executive, Sam Altman, has emerged as an influential figure in the debate over AI regulation, testifying on Capitol Hill, dining with lawmakers, and meeting with President Biden and Vice President Harris.

But now the company faces a new test in Washington, where the FTC has issued multiple warnings that existing consumer protection laws apply to AI, even as the administration and Congress struggle to outline new regulations. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) predicted that new AI legislation is months away.

The FTC’s demands of OpenAI are the first indication of how it intends to enforce those warnings. If the FTC finds that a company violates consumer protection laws, it can levy fines or put a business under a consent decree, which can dictate how the company handles data. The FTC has emerged as the federal government’s top Silicon Valley cop, bringing large fines against Meta, Amazon, and Twitter for alleged violations of consumer protection laws.

The FTC called on OpenAI to provide detailed descriptions of all complaints it had received of its products making ‘’false, misleading, disparaging or harmful’' statements about people. The FTC is investigating whether the company engaged in unfair or deceptive practices that resulted in ‘’reputational harm’' to consumers, according to the document.

The FTC also asked the company to provide records related to a security incident that the company disclosed in March when a bug in its systems allowed some users to see payment-related information, as well as some data from other users’ chat history. The FTC is probing whether the company’s data security practices violate consumer protection laws. OpenAI said in a blog post that the number of users whose data was revealed to someone else was ‘’extremely low.’’

OpenAI and the FTC did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent on Thursday morning.

News of the probe comes as Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan fended off Republican attacks over her adherence to ethics laws and aggressive antitrust enforcement at a heated congressional hearing Thursday, during which she was labeled a ‘’bully’' and told her leadership was ‘’a disaster.’’

Kahn calmly defended her participation in a case involving Meta Platforms despite a recommendation from the agency’s top ethics officer, explaining that she had no financial stake in that company or any others that the FTC is investigating.

The hearing into oversight of the FTC took a contentious turn right at the start when Chair Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, called her stewardship of the FTC ‘’a disaster’' and questioned whether the agency’s curbs on Twitter’s privacy practices were politically motivated since Elon Musk bought the platform last March.

Jordan and Wyoming Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers sent Khan a letter Wednesday accusing her of creating a ‘’toxic’' environment at the FTC and under-enforcement of merger and privacy laws.

Khan also defended the agency’s decision to appeal a ruling in favor of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Republicans criticized the FTC’s record of merger losses, asking if she was ‘’losing on purpose’' to influence Congress to pass antitrust legislation.

The agency has repeatedly warned that action was coming on AI, in speeches, blog posts, op-eds, and news conferences. In a speech at Harvard Law School in April, Samuel Levine, the director of the agency’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said the agency was prepared to be ‘’nimble’' in getting ahead of emerging threats.

‘’The FTC welcomes innovation, but being innovative is not a license to be reckless,’’ Levine said. ‘’We are prepared to use all our tools, including enforcement, to challenge harmful practices in this area.’’

The FTC also has issued several colorful blog posts about its approach to regulating AI, at times invoking popular science fiction movies to warn the industry against running afoul of the law. The agency has warned against AI scams, using generative AI to manipulate potential customers and falsely exaggerate the capabilities of AI products. Khan also participated in a news conference with Biden administration officials in April about the risk of AI discrimination.

‘’There is no AI exemption to the laws on the books,’’ Khan said at that event.

The FTC’s probe faced swift pushback from the tech industry. Adam Kovacevich, the founder and CEO of the industry coalition Chamber of Commerce, said it’s clear that the FTC has oversight of data security and misrepresentation. But he said it’s unclear if the agency has the authority to ‘’police defamation or the contents of ChatGPT’s results.’’

‘’AI is making headlines right now, and the FTC is continuing to put flashy cases over securing results,’’ he said.

Among the information the FTC is seeking from OpenAI is any research, testing, or surveys that assess how well consumers understand ‘’the accuracy or reliability of outputs’' generated by its AI tools. The agency made extensive demands about records related to ways OpenAI’s products could generate disparaging statements, asking the company to provide records of the complaints people send about its chatbot making false statements.