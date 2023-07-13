Karen Kaplan to depart Hill Holliday after four-decade tenure

“All the brilliant people I’ve worked with, whom I now count among my friends, all the iconic work I’ve been so proud to be a part of, the amazing places I’ve been and the things I’ve done have exceeded my wildest, wildest dreams,” Kaplan said in the statement announcing her departure. “It’s been the honor of a lifetime.”

Kaplan, who has been at the helm of Hill Holliday for 10 years, will be replaced by current president Chris Wallrapp. Kaplan will stay on through the end of the year as chair emerita as Wallrapp transitions into the top role.

Change is coming to the top of Hill Holliday, as CEO and chair Karen Kaplan announced Wednesday she is departing the Boston-based advertising agency after more than four decades at the firm, where she started as a receptionist and wound up running the place.

Kaplan has spent the entirety of her professional career at Hill Holliday, one of Boston’s largest ad agencies. She began as a receptionist in 1982, beating out 40 other candidates, before rising through the ranks to serve as managing director of the Boston office, president of the Boston office, and president of the network.

In her statement, Kaplan attributed her success at the company to founder Jack Connors, “who believed in me from the start,” she said in the release.

“This moment is bittersweet,” said Kaplan. “It’s been quite the ride and I wouldn’t trade a single day of it, but the time has come for me to hand the reins over to Chris to write the next chapter.”

Hill Holliday, which has about 350 employees, is the force behind the durable “America Runs on Dunkin’” campaign, and over the years has counted brands like BMW, Verizon, and Major League Baseball among its high-profile clients.

Kaplan has won a range of awards for her work, including being named to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Academy of Distinguished Bostonians, Ad Age’s 100 Most Influential Women in Advertising, and clinching the New England Council New Englander of the Year title in 2015.

She is also a long-standing champion of gender equity in an industry long dominated by men, cultivating a workforce at Hill Holiday where 65 percent of all employees are women.

Wallrapp joined the company as chief growth officer in 2010 before taking on the president role in 2017, helping to boost Hill Holliday’s annual billings to more than $1 billion.

“These are big shoes to fill and I don’t take that lightly,” said Wallrapp in the press release. “Karen has been a great mentor, boss, friend and confidant and, as we look ahead, I believe there’s no better tribute to her than to live by her example. Being the kind of hungry, humble human that sees opportunity everywhere, works hard and smart with the kind of determination it took for Karen to start at the reception desk and earn her way to the corner office.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.