No more outsourcing? Making drugs locally is a key focus of the life sciences industry.

Now, the state’s chase for factory jobs is being updated for the biotech era. As the industry continues to expand, drug makers and state officials have set their sights on biomanufacturing — the production of prescription medications, especially cutting-edge therapies developed locally — as the next phase of the life sciences boom.

In the 1980s, a boosterish television ad , spliced with cameos from Larry Bird and Seiji Ozawa, invited out-of-state manufacturers to “make it in Massachusetts.” That was before the state became better known for brainiacs huddled in labs than workers toiling on assembly lines.

That means thousands of well-paying jobs for entry-level workers, and a faster and more reliable supply of drugs for biotechs.

Aided by local tax breaks and state grants tied to job creation, at least 10 new plants have recently opened, expanded, or are under construction across the state. They range from a facility in Bedford where California firm Ultragenyx is making gene therapies to a plant being built by Chinese drug maker WuXi Biologics on the site of the former Worcester State Hospital. Several others are in planning.

For years, drug-making sites have been high on the wish list of economic development officials. But companies had resisted building plants in a high-cost state. That’s starting to change. The number of biomanufacturing jobs in the state climbed more than 25 percent from 8,394 in 2019, to 10,493 at the end of last year, the most recent data from the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council showed.

The new Ultragenyx gene therapy manufacturing facility in Bedford. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff) Workers finishing the exterior of the WuXi Biologics biomanufacturing plant in Worcester. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Governor Maura Healey has signaled, meanwhile, that more state incentives to expand drug-making — and the blue-collar jobs that come with it — will be a key part of a “Life Sciences 3.0″ initiative her administration is expected to unveil later this year. The plan would have to be approved and funded by the Legislature in 2024, when the state’s current package of subsidies to boost life sciences is set to expire.

In the most recent round of state incentives, Healey administration officials in May announced $24.4 million in tax credits to 43 life sciences companies that promised to create nearly 1,600 jobs of all kinds at biotech and medical technology companies across the state. Two of the largest tax breaks, $3.1 million to Moderna and $1 million to WuXi Biologics, were directly tied to biomanufacturing.

To justify state subsidies for a richly funded industry, administration officials are stressing the need for more facilities that can employ working-class job seekers at good wages. For example, biotechnology technicians earn $53,971 on average in Massachusetts, above the national average of $52,735, according to the ZipRecruiter job site.

State officials are also mindful of the need to extend the industry’s footprint throughout Massachusetts as it steps out of its hub in Cambridge’s Kendall Square to sites in Watertown, Somerville, Boston’s Fenway neighborhood, and beyond. Middlesex County, home to Cambridge, accounts for nearly half of the state’s biomanufacturing jobs.

“We want to be the leader in biomanufacturing as well as discovery, and create more good jobs in more of our communities,” Healey said in an address to the Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s convention last month at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

Governor Maura Healey and other state officials at Moderna’s clinical manufacturing facility in Norwood, where her administration and the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center announced $24.4 million in tax incentive awards to 43 life sciences companies. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The governor hasn’t yet offered specifics or outlined a timetable. But economic development officials from the state, and the City of Boston, unveiled some modest new programs at the BIO convention aimed at preparing workers without four-year degrees for less skilled jobs that are already opening up — and going unfilled, in many cases — at biotech companies. By expanding local manufacturing, the state could extend the benefits of an industry bursting with PhDs into the blue-collar workforce.

“We have to do a better job ensuring that people growing up in Massachusetts, regardless of educational level, can be trained for specific jobs in this industry,” said Ben Bradford, head of external affairs at the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, known as MassBIO. “Biomanufacturing brings a whole new population into that fold.”

A handful of Big Pharma stalwarts have long manufactured drugs in Massachusetts, among them AbbVie in Worcester and Bristol Myers Squibb in Devens. Many more biopharmas, seeking to hold down costs, have outsourced production to contract manufacturers or established their own plants in lower-cost states or overseas tax havens.

The cost-benefit equation has been altered, however, by pandemic-era supply chain disruptions. Some wary US drug makers, facing shortages of drugs and active ingredients produced or packaged offshore, are “reshoring” production amid a growing backlash from patients.

Outsourcing has also grown riskier as the procedures required for making new kinds of treatments, such as gene and cell therapies and individualized cancer vaccines, become more complex. At some plants, workers use computer algorithms and gene sequencing techniques to custom-design and produce drugs targeting specific mutations.

Following the lead of Cambridge-based Moderna, which more than doubled capacity at a 300,000-square-foot plant in Norwood where it produces messenger RNA vaccines to fend off the COVID virus, other biotechs developing novel therapies are setting up production sites near their headquarters so scientists can more easily monitor the process.

Moderna’s clinical manufacturing facility in Norwood. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

In an emerging era of gene editing, immunotherapies, and personalized medicines, “companies want to get it right,” said Bradford at MassBio. “You want manufacturing to be close to your research and development.” The savings that come by avoiding expensive mistakes help companies offset the higher cost of doing business in Massachusetts, he said.

That’s the case at the 112,000-square-foot facility Ultragenyx opened last month in a Bedford industrial park. The sprawling facility, with exterior panels representing the sequenced human genome, has installed 2,000-liter bioreactors lined with single-use bags to make gene therapies developed in its Cambridge labs to treat rare liver diseases. The plant is starting out with 120 full-time workers, plus contractors, but has the capacity to expand as more products come online.

Like many biotechs, Ultragenyx, based in Novato, Calif., outsourced production work in the past to contract manufacturing organizations known as CMOs, but was frustrated by the long lead time required to reserve a spot on their production lines. The company decided it couldn’t afford that wait with the portfolio of gene therapies it acquired when it purchased Cambridge-based Dimension Therapeutics in 2017.

“We experienced a lot of challenges with the CMOs,” said Dennis Huang, the Ultragenyx chief technical operations officer. “We wanted to shorten the handoff. This lets us turn the crank a little faster.”

Huang said company executives understood it would be cheaper to operate a manufacturing plant in North Carolina or Texas. But they determined the expertise in Massachusetts “is ideally suited for genetic-based therapies,” he said. The plant is making the therapies in small batches for clinical studies of patients with rare genetic diseases such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Wilson disease, an inherited disorder that causes copper to accumulate in the liver and brain.

Workers inside a solution prep-room for manufacturing at the new Ultragenyx gene therapy facility in Bedford. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff) A drug product manufacturing area at Ultragenyx. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

If the drugs win Food and Drug Administration approval, the plant can transition to larger-scale commercial production. “If one of these hits [succeeds],” Huang said, “that will pay for the plant.”

Fifty miles to the west, the cavernous 220,000-square-foot facility rising on the site of the former state hospital in Worcester, overlooking the UMass Chan Medical School, is planned to be the anchor tenant in a new biomanufacturing park called “The Reactory.” True to that name, Chinese drug maker WuXi Biologics will be installing 6,000-liter bioreactors — the world’s largest containers for making biotech drugs — for clinical and commercial production.

It will be WuXi’s largest facility in North America, which accounts for more than 55 percent of its global revenue, and will start with about 250 workers. “Opening a facility in Massachusetts gets us closer to the Massachusetts biotech cluster,” said Elizabeth Steele, a WuXi spokesperson.

The biomanufacturing park taking shape in Worcester is just one of several cropping up around the state. Landmark Bio, a consortium of academic, industry, and hospital research leaders, opened a biotech innovation and manufacturing center last October in Watertown.

And, Flagship Pioneering, a Cambridge firm that launches and funds biotechs, is working with state and local officials on a plan for a biomanufacturing campus in Andover where Flagship startups would make drugs.

Moderna, which itself grew out of Flagship, is building a global network of sites to produce the vaccines and rare disease therapies it’s testing. But it’s also investing $322 million in a second Massachusetts plant, in Marlborough, though it hasn’t specified what it will make there.

Many biotechs once averse to manufacturing in Massachusetts are now embracing the idea and scouting for their own sites, MassBio’s Bradford said. “The two questions they have are, ‘When are we going to be able to move in?’ and ‘Where can we find the talent?’ ”

China’s WuXi Biologics is constructing a 289,000-square-foot biomanufacturing plant in Worcester. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com.