Matt Damon, Emily Blunt leave ‘Oppenheimer’ premiere to strike

The cast of “Oppenheimer” walked out of the film’s UK premiere on Thursday as the Screen Actors Guild announced it will go on strike.
Co-stars Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and Cillian Murphy left the premiere as the strike began, director Christopher Nolan confirmed at the event. The walkout begins at midnight.
The Screen Actors Guild represents 160,000 performers who will be joining a separate strike by writers. The unions haven’t reached a new labor agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, which represents studios including Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co.
With assistance from Abigail Glickman.
