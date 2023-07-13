Wholesale prices barely budged in June, another good sign

Wholesale prices in the United States decelerated again last month, the latest sign that inflationary pressures are easing in the face of the Federal Reserve’s streak of interest rate hikes. The government’s producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose just 0.1 percent last month from June 2022, the smallest such increase since August 2020. And from May to June, prices rose an identical 0.1 percent after having fallen 0.4 percent from April to May. The index that the Labor Department issued Thursday reflects prices charged by manufacturers, farmers, and wholesalers. It can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates near 7 percent, highest since November

The average long-term US mortgage rate climbed this week to just under 7 percent, the highest level since November and the latest setback for homebuyers already grappling with a tough housing market constrained by a dearth of homes for sale. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.96 percent from 6.81 percent last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.51 percent. It’s the third consecutive week of higher rates, lifting the average rate to its highest level since it surged to 7.08 percent in early November. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REAL ESTATE

Remote work could cut value of office buildings by $800 billion

Remote work risks wiping $800 billion from the value of office buildings in major cities, highlighting the potential losses that landlords are facing from post-pandemic changes in employment trends. COVID-19′s push toward hybrid work has driven the need for office space down with vacancy rates rising, McKinsey Global Institute said Thursday in a report that modeled the impact on valuations by 2030 in nine cities globally. The estimate for $800 billion in valuation losses represents a 26 percent decline compared to levels in 2019, with the blow at risk of deepening to as much as 42 percent, the consultancy firm said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

British government offers raises to end strikes

The British government offered millions of public sector workers pay raises Thursday in a bid to end an array of strikes that have crippled trains, health care, and other services for more than a year amid the biggest cost-of-living crisis in generations. On the day that tens of thousands of doctors in Britain’s state-funded health service launched a five-day walkout, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accepted pay recommendations from independent review bodies. But he insisted that there would be no more discussions with unions. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

E-COMMERCE

Prime Day brings in more than $12b

US shoppers spent $12.7 billion online during Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day, up 6.1 percent from a year ago but short of estimates for 9.5 percent growth, according to Adobe. An increasing share of customers used “buy now, pay later” services, Adobe said, indicating shoppers are concerned about the economy. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Shell considering selling a stake in its renewable energy arm

Shell is exploring options for its global renewable power operations, including a potential stake sale to outside investors, people with knowledge of the matter said. The deliberations come as chief executive Wael Sawan focuses the company’s investments on fossil fuels in a bid to increase shareholder returns and narrow the valuation gap with Shell’s US peers. If a deal does happen, it could be a significant shift in Shell’s green strategy. The oil major has spent more than two decades trying to figure out just how big of a player it wants to be in renewables. Over the years, some CEOs have set targets for low-carbon alternatives to oil and gas, only for their successors to focus more squarely on the fuels that drive most of the company’s profits, but also cause climate change. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DRINKS AND SNACKS

Pepsi had a good quarter

PepsiCo, the drink and snack maker, reported a big jump in quarterly profit Thursday, despite signs that customers are buying fewer cans of soda and bags of chips as the company continues to raise prices aggressively. The maker of Gatorade, Lay’s, and Quaker Oats also raised its forecast for earnings in the rest of the year, pushing its stock higher. The company reported 10 percent growth in revenue, to $22.3 billion, and nearly doubled its profit since the same time last year, to $2.7 billion, in its second quarter, which ended June 17. PepsiCo said it expected revenue to grow 10 percent for the full year, up from its previous forecast of 8 percent. — NEW YORK TIMES

ENERGY

OPEC says oil market will be tighter in 2024

OPEC predicted an even tighter global oil market next year, as the group anticipates a much bigger demand increase than other major forecasters. World oil consumption will climb by 2.2 million barrels a day next year to reach 104.3 million a day, the organization said on Thursday in its first detailed assessment of 2024. That’s double the growth rate projected by the International Energy Agency, which advises consuming nations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Google launching Bard in Europe, Brazil

Google said Thursday that it’s rolling out its AI-powered chatbot Bard across Europe and in Brazil, expanding its availability to hundreds of millions more users. The company also said it’s adding more features to Bard as it scrambles to keep up with rival Microsoft — which uses OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT service in its Bing search engine — in the race to capitalize on generative artificial intelligence technology that has captured worldwide attention. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

Delta reports record profit as summer travel booms

Delta Air Lines soared to a record quarterly profit of more than $1.8 billion as summer vacationers packed planes, especially to international destinations, and the airline enjoyed a tailwind from falling fuel prices. The results released Thursday beat Wall Street expectations, and Delta raised its forecast of full-year earnings. Delta officials said strong demand for tickets has continued at the beginning of the July-through-September quarter, when it expects revenue similar to the record second quarter, and even into the December holidays. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Allianz unit to pay about $6 billion in securities fraud case

A New York judge ordered a unit of Allianz to pay about $6 billion as punishment for misrepresenting the investment risk posed by a group of hedge funds, imposing a sentence agreed to more than a year ago as part of a plea deal. Allianz Global Investors US had accepted the payout last year when it pleaded guilty to a single criminal charge of securities fraud as part of a deal with federal prosecutors. US District Judge Colleen McMahon announced the sentence Wednesday in Manhattan. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHIPPING

LA port sees smooth sailing

The Port of Los Angeles saw cargo volumes rise for the fourth straight month in June as US trade patterns return to pre-pandemic patterns. The maritime gateway moved 833,035 units in June, the most since July of last year, and about 70 percent more than in February, which was the lowest since the start of the pandemic, it said Wednesday. Major ports like Los Angeles and other key links in global supply chains are almost fully free of pandemic congestion and the shipping disruptions caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. — BLOOMBERG NEWS