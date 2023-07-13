I want to date younger men

Q. I am a single lady in my mid-50s and am no longer interested in dating someone older than myself. In my youth, I felt like I needed to impress someone older. I did have some good relationships with significantly older men, with different degrees of commitment.

Currently I am meeting younger men, in both work and church settings. My question to you is this: Around what age do men consider a romantic relationship with an older woman? I enjoy interacting with the men I am meeting, but I am aware that many might want to start a family with a younger woman, so I hesitate when it comes to dating. I am not on any dating apps currently.

Advertisement

Please let me know if older people should stick to their peers. I have been reading your column every day for some time and have never seen this question before.

OLDER

A. First, thanks for reading.

Second, every person is different, so I can’t tell you there’s a magic age when people decide they want older partners.

Some 40-year-old men might be divorced with two kids and excited to be with someone older, who doesn’t expect to start a family. Maybe you won’t want to date that person because he has kids. There’s more at play here than age.

Apps are great because they allow you to get specific about what you want in a partner. You can set the age range so it cuts off at 50. You can say you don’t want them — and people will filter themselves out.

There’s room to mention your involvement in church, and you can be clear about what you like to do for recreation. Maybe you want a partner for traveling or trying restaurants. Your interests will draw the kind of people you’re looking for.

Advertisement

One question for you: What about people who are your age? You said you used to go older and now you want younger, but what about someone who’s 53? Please don’t keep yourself from your peers. Remember, on an app, you can always swipe left and dismiss someone.

You might like them and want to know more, but you have to know they’re there first.

MEREDITH









READERS RESPOND:

In my experience, whether someone is younger or older doesn’t make a difference. If they fancy you, they will make that clear to you.

AULDYIN





You’re old enough to know that people are individuals, not age categories. You learn about their wants/needs through conversations with them, not by making assumptions.

SEENITTOO





Previously dating “significantly older” men and now wanting to date younger men ... seems more about control than companionship. I think you will find more problems dating younger men than you did as the trophy of an older man.

AUNTTIGGYWINK





I’m going to be blunt. Older people can do whatever they want. There are no hard rules for dating. I don’t know what advice you’re looking for, but you seem to want a green light to date younger men. Yes, many will want to have children, so, like with any relationship, that would be a topic to address if you want something serious. But seems you’re getting ahead of yourself. My advice is to see people as they are and that includes not restricting people based on age.

Advertisement

BKLYNMOM





I have been with several younger men and would say that their attitude and demeanor was always what attracted me, not their age. I have always been clear that I am not interested in children and marriage. When I was in my late 30s I was dating a man in his mid 20s. I went into the relationship knowing that we would eventually break up so that he could start a family. I was OK with that, and so was he. We were together for about seven years and it was great. We are still friends, and he is now in a relationship with a woman his age and talking about settling down. If there is a significant difference, it is really just about setting expectations for both yourself and him.

WINX





My wife is 10 years older than me. We met at a dance club on an over-30 night, I was 38. We’ve been married 16 years, and it’s going strong. Just be yourself and see what happens. Good luck.

MATTHEWB2015

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.