Ice cream tacos sweeten High Street Place; Harpoon Brewery opens a popsicle-and-pickleball club

Don't cry fowl if you get burned by Dave's Hot Chicken. They open a new location in Boston (10 District Ave.) on Friday, July 14.

Sugar Skulls opens at downtown’s High Street Place (100 High St.) next week from the team behind the food hall’s Mexican restaurant, North East of the Border . Try ice cream tacos, frozen cocktails, champagne floats, churro ice cream sandwiches, sweet and savory crepes — and traditional cups of ice cream.

On the South Shore, Hanover welcomes a new entertainment and restaurant complex: Ryan’s at Hanover Crossing (1775 Washington St.) has ax-throwing, laser-tag, bowling, two bars, and a restaurant designed for partying: Order fried pickles; a twisted “charcuterie” board with a variety of meats and cheeses tucked inside a pretzel; triple-bacon burgers; and fried dough topped with an ice cream sundae. There’s also a $7.99 kids’ menu.

Expansions: The dairy-free-ice-cream scoopers at FoMu have a new pop-up location in the Seaport (155 Seaport Blvd.), open daily from noon until 10 p.m.

Pickleball: Nearby, the Seaport’s Harpoon Brewery (306 Northern Ave.) is now home to the Pickleball Social Club, offering pickle-board courts, shuffleboard, and cornhole in conjunction with Hub Sports Boston. Nibble icy pickle pops from Wild Pops popsicles, sip 10-plus draft beers, and reserve a court. (Competitive players can join a recreation or junior league for more formal play.) Visit daily from noon until 9 p.m.

Heat: Visit Bardo’s Bar Pizza in South Boston (10 Old Colony Ave.) for a spicy pizza flight highlighting local hot sauce companies. Every Wednesday in August from 4 p.m., try their South Shore-style cheese pizza topped with a new (and increasingly fiery) homegrown accoutrement: Burke’s from Norwell; Decimation from Worcester; Craic from Lowell; and Hillside Harvest from Boston.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.